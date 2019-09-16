Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Gainers And Losers From September 16, 2019
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 16, 2019 4:59pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Gainers And Losers From September 16, 2019
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Gainers

  • Driven Deliveries (OTC: DRVD) shares rose 18.18% to close at 78 cents. 
  • Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares increased by 8.7% to close at $1.25.
  • Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CNBX) shares appreciated by 5.84% to 21 cents.
  • Elixinol Global (OTC: ELLXF) shares went up by 5.73%, closing at $1.66.
  • Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares gained 5.71%, closing at $10.06.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares closed 5.44% in the green at $4.65.

Losers

  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares tumbled by 14.22%, closing at $3.98.
  • Target Group (OTC: CBDY) shares dropped by 11.33% to 7 cents.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares fell by 9.7% to close at $7.14.
  • EVIO (OTC: EVIO) shares closed at 37 cents, 9.51% in the red.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares slid by 8.4% to $5.45.
  • Golden Leaf Holdings (OTC: GLDFF) shares tumbled by 7.69 to 3 cents. 
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares lost 7.07%, closing at $1.84.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares declined by 6.83%, closing at $1.50.
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares closed 6.76% lower at $10.90.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares depreciated by 6.61% to $2.12.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell by 5.58% to $11.51.
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis Gainers Cannabis LosersCannabis News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + CBDY)

Stifel: Aurora's 'Bad' Q4 Extends Beyond Headline Numbers
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Week In Cannabis: Big Pharma Makes Moves, Diddy & Wahlberg Go After CBD, Medicine Man Continues M&A Spree
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$24.68
-0.557
- 2.21%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$18.19
-0.3001
- 1.62%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.06
-0.1699
- 1.51%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.21
-0.78
- 0.26%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

Exclusive: Canopy Growth Co-Founder Bruce Linton On His Next Steps, Says 'I'm Cheering For Entrepreneurs'

The July decision by Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) to oust co-founder and then-CEO Bruce Linton sent shockwaves through the cannabis industry. The ... read more

What Is The Future Of CBD Industry In The United States?

By Abraham Villegas. Just like the iPhone, CBD is one of those rare products that has made an explosive entrance into the marketplace. One day most of ... read more

Meet Pluto, The New Cannabis Brand That Just Gets What Cool People Like Nowadays

Pluto is officially debuting this week at famed cannabis event Hall Of Flowers. It does not present itself as a cannabis brand, but rather as an alternative ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Voyage Auto Raises $31 Million To Expand Self-Driving Technology

How Drone Attacks Impact Shipping: Non-Tanker Fallout