Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CBD Scorecard: Center For Food Safety Says Only 4 Companies Rate An 'A'
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2019 9:27am   Comments
Share:
CBD Scorecard: Center For Food Safety Says Only 4 Companies Rate An 'A'
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

The Center for Food Safety, a non-profit public interest group, is taking a firm stance in bringing transparency to the rapidly growing CBD industry. The non-profit recently issued a CBD Scorecard appraising 40 national CBD brands and their practices.

The survey only awarded 4 brands an “A” ranking. These companies are:

  • RE Botanicals
  • Palmetto Harmony
  • Green Gorilla
  • Fountain of Health CBD

Of the 40 brands reviewed, 28 were graded a C or lower, including many major players in the space. Scores were determined by a survey conducted by the Center for Food Safety, taking into account hemp farming practices and organic certification; method of hemp processing; third party testing for toxic ingredients like glyphosate or heavy metals; and transparency of the above information with consumers.

“We hope our colleagues in the industry will see this as a wake-up call to improve their practices, for the sake of our industry, the health of CBD consumers and the good of the planet,” said RE Botanicals founder and CEO John Roulac.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Other interesting results include:

  • The fact that only 6 companies make primarily USDA certified organic products.
  • Only 2 companies certify that they free of glyphosate, a pesticide classified as a probable carcinogen.
  • 72% percent of companies say that they support regenerative farming practices.
  • 65% of companies share their lab results online.Description: https://ssl.gstatic.com/ui/v1/icons/mail/images/cleardot.gif

See the full report card below:


Source: CFS

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: CBD CBD Scorecred Center for Food SafetyCannabis Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$24.68
0.033
+ 0.13%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$18.19
-0.0101
- 0.06%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.06
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.21
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

Exclusive: Canopy Growth Co-Founder Bruce Linton On His Next Steps, Says 'I'm Cheering For Entrepreneurs'

The July decision by Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) to oust co-founder and then-CEO Bruce Linton sent shockwaves through the cannabis industry. The ... read more

What Is The Future Of CBD Industry In The United States?

By Abraham Villegas. Just like the iPhone, CBD is one of those rare products that has made an explosive entrance into the marketplace. One day most of ... read more

Meet Pluto, The New Cannabis Brand That Just Gets What Cool People Like Nowadays

Pluto is officially debuting this week at famed cannabis event Hall Of Flowers. It does not present itself as a cannabis brand, but rather as an alternative ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Bad Timing Roasts Traders In This Leveraged Energy ETF