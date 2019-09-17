CBD Scorecard: Center For Food Safety Says Only 4 Companies Rate An 'A'

The Center for Food Safety, a non-profit public interest group, is taking a firm stance in bringing transparency to the rapidly growing CBD industry. The non-profit recently issued a CBD Scorecard appraising 40 national CBD brands and their practices.

The survey only awarded 4 brands an “A” ranking. These companies are:

RE Botanicals

Palmetto Harmony

Green Gorilla

Fountain of Health CBD







Of the 40 brands reviewed, 28 were graded a C or lower, including many major players in the space. Scores were determined by a survey conducted by the Center for Food Safety, taking into account hemp farming practices and organic certification; method of hemp processing; third party testing for toxic ingredients like glyphosate or heavy metals; and transparency of the above information with consumers.

“We hope our colleagues in the industry will see this as a wake-up call to improve their practices, for the sake of our industry, the health of CBD consumers and the good of the planet,” said RE Botanicals founder and CEO John Roulac.

Other interesting results include:

The fact that only 6 companies make primarily USDA certified organic products.

Only 2 companies certify that they free of glyphosate, a pesticide classified as a probable carcinogen.

72% percent of companies say that they support regenerative farming practices.

65% of companies share their lab results online.

See the full report card below:



Source: CFS