Podcast: The Evolution Of Cannabis Legalization With Benzinga's Javier Hasse

Podcast via Kannaboomers.

“This is a social movement that is moving forward faster than any other social movement in the world and probably in history.“

— Javier Hasse

History is being made, day by day, as we move closer to the post-prohibition era for cannabis.

Most of us are on the sidelines, reading the headlines and trying to figure out what's happening in cannabis businesses, in our legal and law-making systems, in science and in the culture as a whole.

Our guest for this episode is writing those headlines: Javier Hasse runs the cannabis department at online publisher Benzinga, and is a contributing writer for many other publications, including Forbes, Entrepreneur, High Times and many more news organizations.

Follow Javier at Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Amazon.

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or on your favorite podcast player.

Links to some of the topics mentioned in the podcast:

About Kannaboomers Podcast

People are taking CBD and cannabis for insomnia, anxiety, inflammation and conditions including epilepsy, PTSD and many others. There's lots to learn as we head into the post-prohibition era, so Kannaboomers interviews experts on all aspects of cannabis, including science, culture, law and commerce.

Lead photo: Javier Hasse at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.