Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Podcast: The Evolution Of Cannabis Legalization With Benzinga's Javier Hasse
Benzinga Cannabis  
September 16, 2019 2:32pm   Comments
Share:
Podcast: The Evolution Of Cannabis Legalization With Benzinga's Javier Hasse
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Podcast via Kannaboomers.

This is a social movement that is moving forward faster than any other social movement in the world and probably in history.

— Javier Hasse

History is being made, day by day, as we move closer to the post-prohibition era for cannabis.

Most of us are on the sidelines, reading the headlines and trying to figure out what's happening in cannabis businesses, in our legal and law-making systems, in science and in the culture as a whole.

Our guest for this episode is writing those headlines: Javier Hasse runs the cannabis department at online publisher Benzinga, and is a contributing writer for many other publications, including Forbes, Entrepreneur, High Times and many more news organizations.

Follow Javier at Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Amazon.

Listen to this episode on Apple PodcastsSpotify, Overcast, or on your favorite podcast player.

Links to some of the topics mentioned in the podcast:

About Kannaboomers Podcast

People are taking CBD and cannabis for insomnia, anxiety, inflammation and conditions including epilepsy, PTSD and many others. There's lots to learn as we head into the post-prohibition era, so Kannaboomers interviews experts on all aspects of cannabis, including science, culture, law and commerce.

Lead photo: Javier Hasse at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: ACLU Alan Brochstein Cannabis Books Cannabis CupCannabis News Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC + CNBS)

Stifel: Aurora's 'Bad' Q4 Extends Beyond Headline Numbers
Most Cannabis-Infused Beverages Suck, Says One Famed Critic
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Meet Pluto, The New Cannabis Brand That Just Gets What Cool People Like Nowadays
The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Utah Holds Special Session On Legalization, Supreme Cannabis Earnings And More
What Is The Future Of CBD Industry In The United States?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$24.77
-0.47
- 1.86%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$18.16
-0.333
- 1.8%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.10
-0.1329
- 1.18%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.26
-0.73
- 0.24%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

Exclusive: Canopy Growth Co-Founder Bruce Linton On His Next Steps, Says 'I'm Cheering For Entrepreneurs'

The July decision by Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) to oust co-founder and then-CEO Bruce Linton sent shockwaves through the cannabis industry. The ... read more

What Is The Future Of CBD Industry In The United States?

By Abraham Villegas. Just like the iPhone, CBD is one of those rare products that has made an explosive entrance into the marketplace. One day most of ... read more

Meet Pluto, The New Cannabis Brand That Just Gets What Cool People Like Nowadays

Pluto is officially debuting this week at famed cannabis event Hall Of Flowers. It does not present itself as a cannabis brand, but rather as an alternative ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Details Emerge On Apple's iPhone Strategy In China