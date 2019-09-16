The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Utah Holds Special Session On Legalization, Supreme Cannabis Earnings And More

Cannabis investors will have their hands full this week, as a number of corporate and political updates are scheduled.

Benzinga has compiled a list of main updates and events to be looking forward to for the following five days.

Special Session On Legalization In Utah

On Tuesday, the Utah State Legislature will meet to discuss a number of issues including the distribution of medical cannabis. The Legislature plans to adopt amendments to medical cannabis laws that will remove certain requirements regarding a state central fill pharmacy, as well as other amendments that would increase the efficiency and safe implementation of the state's medical cannabis program.

Corporate News

On Monday, XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: XPHY) expects to close the acquisition of Vektor Pharma TF GmbH, a German-based manufacturer of Narcotics.

On Tuesday, Ken Young, a cannabis and CPG veteran, will join Nutritional High International Inc. (OTC: SPLIF) in the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Operations for the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Calyx Brands.

Also on Tuesday, Plus Products Inc. (OTC: PLPRF), a California-based cannabis branded products company, will host a launch event in New York City.

On Wednesday, Supreme Cannabis Company (OTC: SPRWF) will release its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and provide guidance for the fiscal 2020. The company expects fourth-quarter net revenue of around $19 million and revenue between $150 million and $180 million for fiscal 2020.

On Thursday, Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC: GTBIF) will open Rise Hermitage, the seventh Rise retail location in Pennsylvania. The store will host an open house for the community.

MassRoots, Inc. (OTC: MSRT), a technology platform for the cannabis industry, will host a shareholder update.

Kali Extracts, Inc. (OTC: KALY) will present its plans for certifying proprietary CBD extracts derived from its U.S. Patended Extraction Process as an Over-The-Counter drug.

Events

There are also a few events worth keeping an eye on.

On Tuesday, Vancouver will host the 2019 International Cannabis Business Conference, one of the largest B2B cannabis events in the world.

On Wednesday, Kahner Global will conduct the 5th Annual Cannabis Private Investment Summit in New York. Among the speakers are Anthony Scaramucci, Bruce Linton, and Primary Growth Partners' Michael Apstein.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Santa Rosa, California will host B2B cannabis trade show the Hall of Flowers.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.