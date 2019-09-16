Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Meet Pluto, The New Cannabis Brand That Just Gets What Cool People Like Nowadays
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 16, 2019 7:21am   Comments
Share:
Meet Pluto, The New Cannabis Brand That Just Gets What Cool People Like Nowadays
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Pluto is officially debuting this week at famed cannabis event Hall Of Flowers. It does not present itself as a cannabis brand, but rather as an alternative reality, another world, reachable only by mind travel.

“At Pluto, you will find a diversity of characters, from overlapping decades, peacefully coexisting with one another. The common thread that connects everyone at Pluto is love… and cannabis.”

But For Real, What’s Pluto?

Pluto is a cannabis concentrates maker. Launching this week is its first collection, released in collaboration with Hanu Labs.

“Pluto's ‘sauce’ is a potent extraction of full spectrum cannabis oil, high in terpene and cannabinoid content, resulting in maximum benefit for the consumer,” explains co-founder Michael Garganese Jr.

Products are available in California.

“Pluto, being the farthest 'planet' in our solar system is a one of a kind scenic balcony to appreciate the uncharted areas of our universe with all its marvels and mysteries,” says co-founder Lincoln Barnett III.

“The ‘planet’ is also a great vantage point into the solar system, into our beautiful planet, to see things from outside the ‘bubble.’ Pluto is the perfect platform to reflect on one’s existence and experience a connection with the universe, the unknown, and all living things. Through this next level of enlightenment one can appreciate and marvel at the many facets of one's infinite creativity.”

Images and video courtesy of Pluto.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis Products Cool Cannabis Products Cool Weed Products Hall of Flowers Michael GarganeseCannabis Markets General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HMLSF + CNBS)

What Is The Future Of CBD Industry In The United States?
How To Navigate The Cannabis ETF 'Craze'
The Week In Cannabis: Big Pharma Makes Moves, Diddy & Wahlberg Go After CBD, Medicine Man Continues M&A Spree
Cannabis Capital Raises Slow Down Alongside Capital Markets
Florida's Vast Cannabis Market Potential Is The Difference Between 'And' Or 'Or'
California Cannabis Legislation In 2019: A Look At What Passed, Stalled In Sacramento
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$25.22
-0.02
- 0.08%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.23
+ 0%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$18.49
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.99
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
CanEx Jamaica Business Conference & Expo
September 26, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Montego Bay, Jamaica
see all

Exclusive: Canopy Growth Co-Founder Bruce Linton On His Next Steps, Says 'I'm Cheering For Entrepreneurs'

The July decision by Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) to oust co-founder and then-CEO Bruce Linton sent shockwaves through the cannabis industry. The ... read more

Why THCV, One Of The Many Compounds In Cannabis, Might Be The Next Big Thing In Weed

By WeedMaps News' Tyler Koslow, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. 2019 has the potential to be remembered as the year when minor cannabinoids ... read more

Don't Taint My Grapes: Wine Producers Worried Nearby Marijuana Plants Will Ruin Crops

By The Fresh Toast's Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. A racketeering lawsuit against local marijuana farmers could have ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

3 ETFs To Consider For The Value Resurgence