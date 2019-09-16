Meet Pluto, The New Cannabis Brand That Just Gets What Cool People Like Nowadays

Pluto is officially debuting this week at famed cannabis event Hall Of Flowers. It does not present itself as a cannabis brand, but rather as an alternative reality, another world, reachable only by mind travel.

“At Pluto, you will find a diversity of characters, from overlapping decades, peacefully coexisting with one another. The common thread that connects everyone at Pluto is love… and cannabis.”

But For Real, What’s Pluto?

Pluto is a cannabis concentrates maker. Launching this week is its first collection, released in collaboration with Hanu Labs.

“Pluto's ‘sauce’ is a potent extraction of full spectrum cannabis oil, high in terpene and cannabinoid content, resulting in maximum benefit for the consumer,” explains co-founder Michael Garganese Jr.

Products are available in California.

“Pluto, being the farthest 'planet' in our solar system is a one of a kind scenic balcony to appreciate the uncharted areas of our universe with all its marvels and mysteries,” says co-founder Lincoln Barnett III.

“The ‘planet’ is also a great vantage point into the solar system, into our beautiful planet, to see things from outside the ‘bubble.’ Pluto is the perfect platform to reflect on one’s existence and experience a connection with the universe, the unknown, and all living things. Through this next level of enlightenment one can appreciate and marvel at the many facets of one's infinite creativity.”

