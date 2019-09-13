Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 13, 2019
Gainers
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares increased by 27.13% to close at $1.15.
- Golden Leaf Holdings (OTC: GLDFF) shares advanced by 8.33%, to close at $0.03.
- Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) shares gained 7.67%, closing at $1.09.
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares rose 5.32% to $18.03.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares closed 3.53% in the green at $31.65.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares rose by 3.51% to $27.46.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares appreciated by 3.33%, closing at $91.33.
Losers
- DionyMed Brands (OTC: DYMEF) shares slid by 21.55% to $0.51.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell by 7.01%, closing at $4.64.
- 1933 Industries (OTC: TGIFF) shares declined by 5.89% to $0.27.
- Eve (OTC: EEVVF) shares depreciated by 5.37%, closing at $0.21.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares dropped by 3.83%, to close at $3.52.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares closed at $2.27, 3.69% in the red.
