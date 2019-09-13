Market Overview

Nabis Holdings Completes Acquisition Of Arizona Facility
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 13, 2019 4:03pm   Comments
Earlier this week, Nabis Holdings Inc (OTC: NABIF) announced it closed the acquisition of a cultivation, production and fulfillment facility located in Camp Verde, Arizona near Phoenix.

Nabis is a Canadian investment company with specialty investments in assets across multiple divisions of the cannabis sector.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The 44,000 square foot facility is located on 2.5 acres of total land and is one of the largest industrial warehouses in the Verde Valley. Acting as the hub of Nabis’ operations, the facility will play an integral role in the expansion of the company's business operations, adding to its portfolio of vertically integrated assets in the United States.

“In August, we began our footprint in Arizona by entering into a Definitive Agreement allowing us to absorb 100% of the membership units of a licensed medical marijuana business. Now, we are excited to share our continued growth with our hub facility for the production, cultivation and fulfillment of cannabis and our products,” Shay Shnet, CEO and Director of Nabis, told Benzinga. “With Nabis’ ultimate vision to be a leading investor with a portfolio of vertically integrated multi-state operations, this acquisition in Arizona supports our goal to conquer 18 states within 18 months in the U.S.”

This is the second announced acquisition for Nabis in the state of Arizona following its definitive agreement to acquire a licensed medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix.

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Smoke, But Don't Smell: CannabCo Says It's Developed Near-Odorless Cannabis

For those cannabis users who don’t appreciate the smell that stays with them after enjoying a good smoke, Canadian cannabis company CannabCo ... read more

The Dark Truth Behind The Recent Outbreak Of Vaping Related Illnesses

By The Fresh Toast's Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. The recent outbreak of vaping illnesses is the result of letting the ... read more

2019: A Year Of Cannabis M&A Deals

Anyone who closely follows the cannabis industry knows that it is experiencing unrivaled growth. The year is set to end with a 31.7% increase in annual ... read more
