Nabis Holdings Completes Acquisition Of Arizona Facility

Earlier this week, Nabis Holdings Inc (OTC: NABIF) announced it closed the acquisition of a cultivation, production and fulfillment facility located in Camp Verde, Arizona near Phoenix.

Nabis is a Canadian investment company with specialty investments in assets across multiple divisions of the cannabis sector.

The 44,000 square foot facility is located on 2.5 acres of total land and is one of the largest industrial warehouses in the Verde Valley. Acting as the hub of Nabis’ operations, the facility will play an integral role in the expansion of the company's business operations, adding to its portfolio of vertically integrated assets in the United States.

“In August, we began our footprint in Arizona by entering into a Definitive Agreement allowing us to absorb 100% of the membership units of a licensed medical marijuana business. Now, we are excited to share our continued growth with our hub facility for the production, cultivation and fulfillment of cannabis and our products,” Shay Shnet, CEO and Director of Nabis, told Benzinga. “With Nabis’ ultimate vision to be a leading investor with a portfolio of vertically integrated multi-state operations, this acquisition in Arizona supports our goal to conquer 18 states within 18 months in the U.S.”

This is the second announced acquisition for Nabis in the state of Arizona following its definitive agreement to acquire a licensed medical marijuana dispensary in Phoenix.