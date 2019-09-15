Market Overview

Havas ECS Launches Medical Education Program Focused On Cannabis Science, Law
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2019 11:31am   Comments
Havas ECS, the endocannabinoid consultancy firm that’s a subsidiary of international advertising and public relations company Havas Group (owned by Vivendi SA (OTC: VIVEF)), last week announced the launch of a full spectrum education program for the medical and legal communities, aimed at filling the gap of misinformation that exists between cannabis science, legislation, and the medical communities nationwide.

The program will be called “Medical Cannabis; The science.The research. The risks.”, and it will kick-off with a conference in collaboration with the American Journal of Endocannabinoid Medicine (AJEM), on Nov. 15 in New York.

Rob Dhoble, Managing Director of Havas ECS told Benzinga in a phone conversation that New York was chosen because of recent decriminalization policies, and also because it’s where both the American Journal of Endocannabinoid Medicine and Dr. Jahan Marcu -the Journal’s editor- reside.

Adding to Dr. Marcu, the list of speakers will include Phillipe Lucas, VP Patient Research and Access at Tilray, Dr. Margaret Haney, Professor of Neurobiology (in Psychiatry) Columbia University Medical Center, Lauren Rudick and Attorney at Hiller PC New York, Member of the National Cannabis Bar Association, among others.

“We wanted to start first with New York, specially given the jeopardy that many doctors feel they are in, now that marijuana is decriminalized. Doctors have a new responsibility to incorporate medical knowledge, especially with interactions with other medicine.” said Dhoble.

Havas ECS, a division of Havas Health & You, stated in a press release the only 13% of medical schools offer any instructional material on the human endocannabinoid system. The conference will be focused on the science of the endocannabinoid system, drug and disease interactions and risks, uses, and delivery systems, and will include a mock trial in which the medical audience will act as jury for a real-life legal scenario including a doctor, patient, a cannabis product, and a fatal accident.

“We’ve secured what we believe to be the deepest available subject matter experts in the world and look forward to offering global programs to help support various regions and specialties world-wide get an understanding of the new cannabis paradigm with accuracy and science," said Dhoble, who told Benzinga Havas will hold multiple conferences like this one next year, placing special emphasis on oncology and cannabinoids.

Posted-In: American Journal of Endocannabinoid Medicine Havas ECS Rob Dhoble Vivendi SA

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

