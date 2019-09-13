Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Curaleaf Introduces First Medical Cannabis Tablets In Florida
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 13, 2019 12:09pm   Comments
Share:
Curaleaf Introduces First Medical Cannabis Tablets In Florida
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Vertically integrated cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTC: CURLF) said Thursday it has become the first company in Florida to provide medical cannabis tablets.

The product is available in all 26 Curaleaf dispensaries across the state.

The company already sells medical cannabis tablets in New Jersey, Maryland, Connecticut, and New York, and works on reaching other states.

"Knowing that our premium quality medical cannabis products allow so many of our patients to live life well, we are always looking for alternative administration methods to meet patients' needs," Joe Lusardi, Curaleaf CEO, said in a statement. "We are proud to be the first to offer Florida's patients the option of medical cannabis tablets."

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The company said the tablets are a more convenient form of medication, providing ease of use and slow-acting; they are mint-flavored and packed in child-proof containers.

Shares of Curaleaf were up 0.86% at $7.49 Friday morning.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Curaleaf medical marijuanaCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CURLF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 12, 2019
The Most Represented Industries On OTCQX
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
New Report Puts North American Cannabis Market At $47.3B By 2024
Cannabis Execs: Uptick In Enforcement Does Not Signal Increase In Violations
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
502 Bad Gateway

502 Bad Gateway

502 Bad Gateway

502 Bad Gateway

NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

Smoke, But Don't Smell: CannabCo Says It's Developed Near-Odorless Cannabis

For those cannabis users who don’t appreciate the smell that stays with them after enjoying a good smoke, Canadian cannabis company CannabCo ... read more

The Dark Truth Behind The Recent Outbreak Of Vaping Related Illnesses

By The Fresh Toast's Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. The recent outbreak of vaping illnesses is the result of letting the ... read more

2019: A Year Of Cannabis M&A Deals

Anyone who closely follows the cannabis industry knows that it is experiencing unrivaled growth. The year is set to end with a 31.7% increase in annual ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Here's What Wendy's Franchisees Told Longbow Analysts About The Breakfast Rollout

Cloudflare IPO Opens Above IPO Price