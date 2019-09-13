Curaleaf Introduces First Medical Cannabis Tablets In Florida

Vertically integrated cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTC: CURLF) said Thursday it has become the first company in Florida to provide medical cannabis tablets.

The product is available in all 26 Curaleaf dispensaries across the state.

The company already sells medical cannabis tablets in New Jersey, Maryland, Connecticut, and New York, and works on reaching other states.

"Knowing that our premium quality medical cannabis products allow so many of our patients to live life well, we are always looking for alternative administration methods to meet patients' needs," Joe Lusardi, Curaleaf CEO, said in a statement. "We are proud to be the first to offer Florida's patients the option of medical cannabis tablets."

The company said the tablets are a more convenient form of medication, providing ease of use and slow-acting; they are mint-flavored and packed in child-proof containers.

Shares of Curaleaf were up 0.86% at $7.49 Friday morning.

