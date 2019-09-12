Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 12, 2019
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 12, 2019 4:39pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares advanced by 12.05% to $0.90.
  • Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) shares increased by 6.91% to close at $0.25.
  • Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares gained 6.36%, closing at $17.12.
  • Abattis Bioceuticals (OTC: ATTBF) shares rose 5.0%, to close at $0.02.
  • 22nd Century Group (AMEX: XXII) shares appreciated by 4.98%, to close at $2.32.
  • Elixinol Global (OTC: ELLXF) shares closed 4.58% in the green at $1.60.

Losers

  • Nabis Holdings (OTC: NABIF) shares slid by 21.8%, eventually closing at $0.08.
  • Indiva (OTC: NDVAF) shares tumbled by 14.71%, eventually closing at $0.23.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares lost 10.89% to $4.99.
  • EVIO (OTC: EVIO) shares ended 9.46% in the red at $0.45.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 9.24%, to close at $5.89.
  • FSD Pharma (OTC: FSDDF) shares declined by 8.42% to close at $0.07.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares fell by 8.18% to close at $8.08.
  • Origin House (OTC: ORHOF) shares dropped by 7.73%, to close at $6.09.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTC: IMLFF) shares closed 7.32% in the red at $0.27.
  • Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) shares tumbled by 6.61%, closing at $0.25.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares tumbled by 6.0% to $7.43.
