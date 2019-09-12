Ignite International Brands Names New General Counsel, Global Head Of Cannabis

Ignite International Brands Ltd (OTC: BILZF) (CSE:BILZ) announced Thursday the appointment of Linda Menzel as General Counsel, and Gene Bernaudo as Global Head of Cannabis, based in Toronto, Canada.

As Ignite's General Counsel, Menzel brings significant experience working within lifestyle branded environments. Most recently, she was General Counsel at Loot Crate, Inc. where she was a key member of the senior leadership team. Previously, she was Associate General Counsel at Playboy Enterprises, Inc. where she supported the international licensing and intellectual property matters for this globally recognizable lifestyle brand.

Bernaudo brings a wealth of retail and operational experience to the role of Global Head of Cannabis. He was previously Vice President of Operations at Ignite where he was instrumental in Ignite's recent launch of CBD products in the UK as well as the establishment of the Company's European Union e-commerce platform.

In addition, Bernaudo supported the Canadian marketing team in the development of its cannabis strategy and Ignite's recent partnership with WeedMD Inc (OTC: WDDMF) in the cannabis market. He brings a track record of successful experience across a range of retail and business development scenarios.