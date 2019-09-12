Meet Canopy Rivers' New Strategic Advisory Board

Canopy Rivers Inc (OTC: CNPOF) (TSX: RIV), a venture capital firm specializing in cannabis, which counts Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) as its largest investor, announced this week the first three members of its Strategic Advisory Board.

This group of business leaders will provide insight to the company’s executive team and portfolio companies. Canopy Rivers’ three inaugural strategic advisory board members are:

John Ruffolo, OMERS Ventures founder and Co-founder and Vice Chair of the Council of Canadian Innovators;

Meg Lovell, Imperial Brands (OTC: IMBBY)’s former Co-Head of M&A and Commercial Counsel;

(OTC: IMBBY)’s former Co-Head of M&A and Commercial Counsel; Philip Donne, former President of Campbell Canada (NYSE: CPB) and former President and CEO of Kellogg Canada (NYSE: K).

“We look forward to working with this exceptional group of business leaders joining from robust backgrounds in technology, tobacco, and consumer-packed goods,” said Narbé Alexandrian, President and CEO of Canopy Rivers. “Our Strategic Advisory Board will provide compelling insight as we continue to invest in and build a global ecosystem of complementary companies in the cannabis industry.”

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.