Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

48North Cannabis Signs Contract With Iverson Family Farms
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 12, 2019 2:57pm   Comments
Share:
48North Cannabis Signs Contract With Iverson Family Farms
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Vertically integrated cannabis company 48North Cannabis Corp. (TSXV: NRTH), announced Thursday it has secured 1,000,000,000 mg of active CBD oil from Iverson Family Farms Inc. via contract.

Per the contract, Iverson is supposed to harvest industrial hemp on 33 acres of land this year in order to supply 48North with high-quality active CBD oil.

The company plans to utilize active CBD oil to help boost its expansion across the U.S. and it will use it for the launch of Quill’s CBD-specific, all-in-one vaporizer pen; the launching of other CBD-based products across the U.S. and B2B sales.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

"48North knows that strategic U.S expansion with a focus on federally legal CBD-derived products is critical to both the long- and short-term success of cannabis companies focused on brand and product for the recreational consumer market.

The Company is laser-focused on securing robust distribution channels, further building and maintaining brand loyalty, and developing an innovative and diverse product offering for the increasingly competitive recreational cannabis market globally," Alison Gordon, CEO of 48North, said in a statement.

Iverson runs one of the biggest vertically-integrated CBD operations in the world, cooperating with some of the largest CBD companies, such as Charlotte’s Web (TSX: CWEB).

The 48North Cannabis’ stock was trading at 78 cents Thursday afternoon.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis News Contracts Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

Smoke, But Don't Smell: CannabCo Says It's Developed Near-Odorless Cannabis

For those cannabis users who don’t appreciate the smell that stays with them after enjoying a good smoke, Canadian cannabis company CannabCo ... read more

The Dark Truth Behind The Recent Outbreak Of Vaping Related Illnesses

By The Fresh Toast's Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. The recent outbreak of vaping illnesses is the result of letting the ... read more

2019: A Year Of Cannabis M&A Deals

Anyone who closely follows the cannabis industry knows that it is experiencing unrivaled growth. The year is set to end with a 31.7% increase in annual ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Oracle Shares Fall, Analysts Tepid After Shaky Q1 Print