Cannabis Company Stem Holdings To Buy TJ's Gardens For $12.5M
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 12, 2019 11:45am   Comments
Vertically integrated cannabis company Stem Holdings, Inc., (OTC: STMH) (CSE: STEM) said Thursday it has executed merger agreements to acquire Consolidated Ventures of Oregon, Inc. and OPCO Holdings, Inc., which operate as TJ’s Gardens.

The company said it will also purchase assets including the Travis X James cannabis brand, Cannavore edibles and Reefer Distribution. 

Per the agreement, the purchase price of $12.5 million will be met by the release of 12.5 million shares of Stem’s common stock that are now held in escrow to the beneficial owners of TJ’s.

The transaction should close on or before the Dec. 31, according to Stem Holdings. 

TJ’s Gardens is an award-winning cannabis brand known for its TJ’s Durban Poison strain, which was chosen by High Times Magazine as the “Best Tasting Budtwo years in a row.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

“We are excited to welcome the TJ’s team to Stem as we continue to build our portfolio of brands and deploy our operational excellence growth strategy,” Stem CEO Adam Berk said in a statement.

“TJ’s has a deep heritage in the Pacific Northwest and boasts strong brand recognition with a broad portfolio of award-winning genetics, as well as premier cultivation, processing, distribution and retail assets. Stem has collaborated and partnered with TJ’s since 2017, and this acquisition now allows us to leverage our state-of-the-art operations to grow and extend the TJ’s brand and other assets.”

Travis Mackenzie, co-founder of TJ’s Gardens, said Thursday is a milestone for the company

"We believe strongly in the benefits of cannabis, and joining the Stem team is the next step in our evolution that will enable us to scale and grow our business," he said in a statement. 

Stem Holding stock was trading down 1% at 89 cents at the time of publication Thursday. 

Posted-In: Cannabis M&A News Penny Stocks Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Aurora Cannabis Reports Closing Of Extended Credit Facility

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) said Monday it has closed credit facilities with a group of lenders led by the Bank of Montreal (NYSE: ... read more

The Dark Truth Behind The Recent Outbreak Of Vaping Related Illnesses

By The Fresh Toast's Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. The recent outbreak of vaping illnesses is the result of letting the ... read more

Exclusive: Vinzan International Announces Cannabis Acquisition, Formation Of Vinzan Colombia

It all started in January, at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference when the Vinzan International team met Colombian university professor Jairo Moreno. ... read more
