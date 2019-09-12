Market Overview

20 Cannabis Trimmers Needed For Contract Work In Upper Peninsula
MITECHNEWS  
September 12, 2019 9:00am   Comments
 MyCannaJobs is looking to hire on a contract basis 20 trimmers to aid in trimming cannabis flowers in a MMFLA location located near Germfask, Michigan, in the Upper Peninsula. The contract is with Lovely Ladies Who Trim LLC owned by Lynn Cavallo and Brittany Smith. THC123 President and MyCannaJobs.com Owner, Anthony Sabatella, said he finds this new partnership between THC123 an exciting opportunity for Michiganders interested in breaking into the Cannabis business.

“This is a great example of multiple companies working together to provide the end result – a great product for our Michigan Medical Marijuana Patients,” Sabatella said. “We are able to leverage strong business relationships and modern technology to create this opportunity and benefit all parties involved. It’s an exciting proposition to help Michigan’s growing cannabis industry provide medicine to those who need it most.” To apply, click on https://thc123.breezy.hr/p/142797071b71-cannabis-trimmer

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: cannabis industry CBD Hemp

 

