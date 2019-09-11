Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 11, 2019
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 11, 2019 4:36pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) shares gained 15.3%, closing at $0.99.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares surged by 10.73% to $4.54.
  • Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares appreciated by 9.67%, ending at $4.65.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares advanced by 7.49% to close at $5.60.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares increased by 5.97% to close at $5.68.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares ended 5.79% in the green at $90.87.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares gained 4.86%, closing at $2.06.
  • 22nd Century Group (AMEX: XXII) shares rose by 4.74% to $2.21.

Losers

  • Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) shares dropped by 7.95%, to close at $0.27
  • Yield Growth (OTC: BOSQF) shares tumbled by 6.35%, eventually closing at $0.20.
  • Rocky Mountain High (OTC: RMHB) shares fell 6.33% to close at $0.06.
  • Green Growth Brands (OTC: GGBXF) shares fell by 6.24%, to close at $1.28.
  • Liberty Health Sciences (OTC: LHSIF) shares closed 5.12% in the red at $0.40.
  • Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares tumbled by 4.64% to $8.60.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares tumbled by 4.3%, eventually closing at $5.12.
  • The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares fell 3.46% to close at $103.09.
  • Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares decreased by 3.34%, closing at $0.81.
