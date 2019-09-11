Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 11, 2019
Gainers
- Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) shares gained 15.3%, closing at $0.99.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares surged by 10.73% to $4.54.
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares appreciated by 9.67%, ending at $4.65.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares advanced by 7.49% to close at $5.60.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares increased by 5.97% to close at $5.68.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares ended 5.79% in the green at $90.87.
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares gained 4.86%, closing at $2.06.
- 22nd Century Group (AMEX: XXII) shares rose by 4.74% to $2.21.
Losers
- Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) shares dropped by 7.95%, to close at $0.27
- Yield Growth (OTC: BOSQF) shares tumbled by 6.35%, eventually closing at $0.20.
- Rocky Mountain High (OTC: RMHB) shares fell 6.33% to close at $0.06.
- Green Growth Brands (OTC: GGBXF) shares fell by 6.24%, to close at $1.28.
- Liberty Health Sciences (OTC: LHSIF) shares closed 5.12% in the red at $0.40.
- Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares tumbled by 4.64% to $8.60.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares tumbled by 4.3%, eventually closing at $5.12.
- The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares fell 3.46% to close at $103.09.
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares decreased by 3.34%, closing at $0.81.
