Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tim Seymour Previews Aurora Cannabis Earnings
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 11, 2019 12:59pm   Comments
Share:
Tim Seymour Previews Aurora Cannabis Earnings
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) will report fourth-quarter results after the market close on Wednesday. Ahead of the release, Tim Seymour, CNBC host and portfolio manager of the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE: CNBS), shared some predictions with Benzinga.

It’s important to note Seymour is bullish on Aurora, which currently represents the largest position in CNBS. Seymour believes the company will become EBITDA positive soon.

Having said this, he added, “despite being bullish on Aurora on a relative basis, valuations are still difficult to justify without an understanding of how realistic pro-forma expectations are. The industry also needs to be ready for asset impairment charges at some of the big players.”

Some Predictions For Q4

Aurora is the leading revenue producer in the cannabis industry, operating in the largest federally legal market in the world. Therefore, Seymour said it's "a critical company for investors to assess sequential growth, margin trends and how they are approaching new asset purchases and capex commitments."

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago, featuring Tim Seymour as one of the speakers.

The company issued preliminary numbers in August, with revenue expected to come in between CA$100 million-CA$107 million ($75 million-$81 million USD). This would imply growth of more than 60% quarter-over-quarter.

"What will be of significance will be the gross margin numbers as their Canadian peers have struggled here (relative to the U.S. especially)," Seymour said. "Investors are demanding profitability now, and while management did not provide EBITDA guidance at the time they said there were major improvements to sequential gross margin/kg sold and cash cost/gram."

This is  different from what Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) reported.

"Expectations are they will be EBITDA positive in the near term. More indications of this impending profitability will be a major catalyst for the stock,” Seymour said.

Based upon this guidance, the company could prove profitability by the second quarter of fiscal 2020, according to Seymour.

“This would be a major boost for the industry, especially the Canadian LPs, much like Aphria numbers were," he said.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: CNBC Tim SeymourCannabis Previews Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + APHA)

14 Top Cannabis Stocks Targeted By Short Sellers
Earnings Scheduled For September 11, 2019
Aurora Cannabis Reports Closing Of Extended Credit Facility
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
27 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

Aurora Cannabis Reports Closing Of Extended Credit Facility

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) said Monday it has closed credit facilities with a group of lenders led by the Bank of Montreal (NYSE: ... read more

The Dark Truth Behind The Recent Outbreak Of Vaping Related Illnesses

By The Fresh Toast's Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. The recent outbreak of vaping illnesses is the result of letting the ... read more

Exclusive: Vinzan International Announces Cannabis Acquisition, Formation Of Vinzan Colombia

It all started in January, at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference when the Vinzan International team met Colombian university professor Jairo Moreno. ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 11, 2019

Feds To Propose Boost In Marijuana Quota For Research, Cut To Opioid Manufacturing Limit