Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Feds To Propose Boost In Marijuana Quota For Research, Cut To Opioid Manufacturing Limit

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2019 12:48pm   Comments
Share:
Feds To Propose Boost In Marijuana Quota For Research, Cut To Opioid Manufacturing Limit
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Federal drug enforcement officials want to boost the amount of marijuana that can be legally produced for research in the United States while cutting the number of opioids that can be manufactured in the country.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said in a press release Wednesday that it will propose to boost the amount of marijuana produced for research next year by nearly a third, to 3,200 kilograms. That would be almost triple the amount produced in 2018.

The agency said that over the last two years the number of people registered by the DEA to conduct research with marijuana, marijuana extracts and derivatives has increased by more than 40%, making the increase in production necessary.

The DEA said it will at the same time propose a reduction in the manufacturing of five opioids, including fentanyl, a dangerous and addictive drug that has been blamed for a high number of deaths from misuse. The agency wants production of the drug cut by 31%.

The proposal will also call for cutting production of the painkiller hydrocodone by 19%, hydromorphone by 25%, oxycodone by 9% and oxymorphone by 55 %. Combined with morphine, the proposed quota would be a 53 percent decrease in the amount of allowable production of those opioids since 2016, the agency said.

The proposal will be published Thursday in the Federal Register.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Drug Enforcement AdministrationCannabis Government News Regulations Health Care Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MJ + HMLSF)

Institutional Investors, From Credit Suisse To Citigroup, Helped Fund Cannabis Companies Last Month
The Week In Cannabis: The Vape Craze, Raises Hit $10B, Aurora Cashes In On TGOD, Seth Rogen's Charity Goes Green
An Extraordinary International Misunderstanding: The UN's International Narcotics Control Board's Cannabis Quotas Are Not What The Media Portrays
Cannabis Has Already Contributed More Than $100M To The State Of Nevada This Year
Cannabis M&A And Financings Nearing $10 Billion YTD, Up 77% YoY
The Week In Cannabis: Moves From The DEA, FDA, USDA; New York Fashion Week; And Quarterly Reports
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

What Do 4 Million American Seniors See In CBD? - These Studies Offer Some Answers

By Stephanie Johnson, senior communications strategist at The Skyline Agency. Nearly 50 million Americans are over 65 years of age. That means that seniors ... read more

Fall Allergies And Weed: 3 Things To Know About The Effects Of Marijuana

By The Fresh Toasts' Kate-Madonna Hindes, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. With so much known already about the potential benefits for ... read more

New Cannabis Products: Simplified Flower Strains, A Roll On, Vegan Gummies

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Fortunately, Benzinga has put together a list ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Analysts React To Dave & Buster's Guidance Cut