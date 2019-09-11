Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

25 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2019 8:21am   Comments
Share:
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Gainers

  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) stock surged 30.1% to $1.86 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.3 million. The most recent rating by Alliance Global Partners, on August 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.40.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) stock surged 22.1% to $2.10. The market cap seems to be at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) stock surged 18.4% to $1.80. The market cap seems to be at $30.3 million.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) stock moved upwards by 10.5% to $1.16.
  • SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares increased by 9.7% to $1.59. The market cap seems to be at $6.5 million.
  • Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) shares increased by 8.2% to $0.69. The market cap seems to be at $22.8 million.
  • vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) stock moved upwards by 6.6% to $1.46.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) stock rose 5.8% to $0.55.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares moved upwards by 5.3% to $7.29. The market cap stands at $46.1 million.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAP) stock moved upwards by 4.7% to $2.21. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on August 02, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares increased by 4.5% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.
  • DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) stock increased by 4.5% to $0.65. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on September 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $2.40.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares increased by 3.7% to $2.54.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares rose 2.8% to $10.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.4 million. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on September 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $22.00.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) shares moved upwards by 2.4% to $1.71. The market cap stands at $34.9 million. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.50.
  • PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) shares moved upwards by 2.2% to $4.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.1 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on July 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMP) stock surged 2.0% to $0.80. The market cap stands at $66.0 million. According to the most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on July 23, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) shares fell 6.7% to $3.63 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Stifel, on September 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares declined 2.8% to $3.89. The market cap seems to be at $644.6 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 15, is at Underweight, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares plummeted 1.8% to $1.09. The market cap seems to be at $9.3 million.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares plummeted 1.8% to $30.58. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 17, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTO) stock declined 1.4% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) stock decreased by 1.4% to $0.73.
  • Alcon, Inc. (NYSE: ALC) stock decreased by 1.0% to $59.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on August 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $73.00.
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis News Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADMP + ADAP)

26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Nod For Roche, Takeda Recall, Neon Exults On Journal Publication
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cheery Results For Sage's Depression Drug, UniQure Offering, Axsome Aces Study Of Headache Drug
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq's Good Books
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

What Do 4 Million American Seniors See In CBD? - These Studies Offer Some Answers

By Stephanie Johnson, senior communications strategist at The Skyline Agency. Nearly 50 million Americans are over 65 years of age. That means that seniors ... read more

Fall Allergies And Weed: 3 Things To Know About The Effects Of Marijuana

By The Fresh Toasts' Kate-Madonna Hindes, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. With so much known already about the potential benefits for ... read more

New Cannabis Products: Simplified Flower Strains, A Roll On, Vegan Gummies

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Fortunately, Benzinga has put together a list ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

13 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session