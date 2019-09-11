25 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) stock surged 30.1% to $1.86 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.3 million. The most recent rating by Alliance Global Partners, on August 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.40.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) stock surged 22.1% to $2.10. The market cap seems to be at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) stock surged 18.4% to $1.80. The market cap seems to be at $30.3 million.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) stock moved upwards by 10.5% to $1.16.
- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares increased by 9.7% to $1.59. The market cap seems to be at $6.5 million.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) shares increased by 8.2% to $0.69. The market cap seems to be at $22.8 million.
- vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) stock moved upwards by 6.6% to $1.46.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) stock rose 5.8% to $0.55.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares moved upwards by 5.3% to $7.29. The market cap stands at $46.1 million.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAP) stock moved upwards by 4.7% to $2.21. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on August 02, the current rating is at Neutral.
- VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares increased by 4.5% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) stock increased by 4.5% to $0.65. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on September 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $2.40.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares increased by 3.7% to $2.54.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares rose 2.8% to $10.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.4 million. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on September 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $22.00.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) shares moved upwards by 2.4% to $1.71. The market cap stands at $34.9 million. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.50.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) shares moved upwards by 2.2% to $4.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.1 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on July 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMP) stock surged 2.0% to $0.80. The market cap stands at $66.0 million. According to the most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on July 23, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
- Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) shares fell 6.7% to $3.63 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Stifel, on September 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $8.00.
- Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares declined 2.8% to $3.89. The market cap seems to be at $644.6 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 15, is at Underweight, with a price target of $3.00.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares plummeted 1.8% to $1.09. The market cap seems to be at $9.3 million.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares plummeted 1.8% to $30.58. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 17, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTO) stock declined 1.4% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) stock decreased by 1.4% to $0.73.
- Alcon, Inc. (NYSE: ALC) stock decreased by 1.0% to $59.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on August 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $73.00.
