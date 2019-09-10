Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chocolate Ingredients Throw Off Cannabis Potency Tests, Researchers Say
WeedMaps News  
September 10, 2019 2:19pm   Comments
Share:
Chocolate Ingredients Throw Off Cannabis Potency Tests, Researchers Say
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

By WeedMaps News' Lindsey Bartlett, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

Chocolate may be messing with cannabis potency testing, scientists are warning, and it could mean packaged edibles are understating THC content. 

A study published by the American Chemical Society (ACS) found that chemical components in chocolate might be interfering with cannabis potency test results. The findings come from researchers at CW Analytical, a California-based lab founded in 2009 that predominantly tests materials for marijuana growers, manufacturers, and dispensaries, in legal markets. 

CW Analytical focused its research on cannabis-infused chocolates because of the chocolate's popularity as an ingredient in edibles. The study did not disclose the size of the samples.  

“My research focuses on cannabis potency testing because of the high stakes associated with it,” said David Dawson, Ph.D., the study's principal investigator, in a release.

Cannabis-infused chocolate is presenting variants for lab testing THC potency levels, laboratory CW Analyticals found in a recent study. (Kevin Kerr/American Chemical Society)

The results have shown that a component in the chocolate may be suppressing the signal for THC, causing “a matrix effect” in testing. This means the more chocolate in a given test can show a lower THC percentage. This interference is leading to inaccurate results for THC percentages in edibles produced with chocolate.

“When we had less cannabis-infused chocolate in the sample vial, say 1 gram, we got higher THC potencies and more precise values than when we had 2 grams of the same infused chocolate in the vial,” Dawson explained. "This goes against what I would consider basic statistical representation of samples, where one would assume that the more sample you have, the more representative it is of the whole.” 

In lab testing, the concentration of THC is measured by what is called high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). So what's causing the suppression of THC percentages?

“Our best lead right now is that it has something to do with the fats, which makes sense considering that delta-9-THC is fat-soluble,” Dawson said. The researchers at CW Analytical are trying to determine which components in different types of chocolates — chocolate bars, cocoa powder, baker's chocolate, white chocolate — are causing the HPLC signal changes. “We also noticed, kind of anecdotally, some weird potency variations depending on how we prepared chocolate samples for testing,” he said. Dawson studied the effects of altering sample preparation conditions, such as the amounts of chocolate and solvent, pH, and type of chocolate.

(Photo: Gina Coleman/Weedmaps)

The effects of edible testing inaccuracies cost cannabis business owners time and money.

“If an edible cannabis product tests 10% below the amount on the label, California law states that is must be relabeled, with considerable time and expense,” Dawson said in the release. “But it's even worse if a product tests 10% or more above the labeled amount — then the entire batch must be destroyed.”

CW Analytics said it hopes to continue its testing and extend analyses to other cannabinoids including cannabidiol (CBD), as well as other foods. This research will be presented at the ACS's fall 2019 National Meeting & Exposition in San Diego. ACS is the world's largest scientific society and its event welcomes thousands of scientific presentations. The Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision has seen growth in membership and attendance to its presentations, a former committee chair told Weedmaps News in April 2019.

Feature image: (Photo: Gina Coleman/Weedmaps)

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: American Chemical Society chocolate Lindsey BartlettCannabis News Education Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

What Do 4 Million American Seniors See In CBD? - These Studies Offer Some Answers

By Stephanie Johnson, senior communications strategist at The Skyline Agency. Nearly 50 million Americans are over 65 years of age. That means that seniors ... read more

Fall Allergies And Weed: 3 Things To Know About The Effects Of Marijuana

By The Fresh Toasts' Kate-Madonna Hindes, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. With so much known already about the potential benefits for ... read more

New Cannabis Products: Simplified Flower Strains, A Roll On, Vegan Gummies

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Fortunately, Benzinga has put together a list ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Huggies Maker Looks To Spur Growth With Premium Diapers

Canndescent Closes $27.5M Investment Round Led by Green Acre Capital