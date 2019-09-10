Market Overview

Can-Fite Partners, Univo Pharmaceuticals Join Forces On Medical Cannabis-Based Therapeutics
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2019 10:58am   Comments
Biotechnology company Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) announced Tuesday it has partnered with the medical cannabis company Univo Pharmaceuticals to work on developing cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals for treating cancer, autoimmune, metabolic and inflammatory diseases.

The agreement has two main provisions: 

  • Can-Fite and Univo will work together on the discovery, development and commercialization of medical cannabis-based therapeutics, with Can-Fite having a first right to ask for clinical development of those cannabis components. 
  • Can-Fite will work on creating a screening assay for recognizing therapeutically active cannabis components, and Univo shall promote the assay to other pharmaceutical companies across the world.

Per the agreement, Univo will supply Can-Fite with cannabis components and allow it to use its laboratories for research and production.

Meanwhile, Can-Fite will pay Univo $500,000 in two installments and it will issue to Univo around 19.9 million of its ordinary shares through a private placement.  

Revenues obtained from the partnership will be fairly shared between the two companies based on each party’s contribution.

“Can-Fite’s deep expertise in A3 adenosine receptors is a significant asset in our joint collaboration and we are pleased to have formed this alliance,” Univo CEO Golan Bitton said in a statement.

“Can-Fite has taken its drug candidates into Phase II and Phase III clinical studies and this makes Can-Fite highly suitable to take cannabis-based therapeutics into fully fledged clinical development.”

Can-Fite shares were rallying by 10.88% at $2.65 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

What Do 4 Million American Seniors See In CBD? - These Studies Offer Some Answers

By Stephanie Johnson, senior communications strategist at The Skyline Agency. Nearly 50 million Americans are over 65 years of age. That means that seniors ... read more

Fall Allergies And Weed: 3 Things To Know About The Effects Of Marijuana

By The Fresh Toasts' Kate-Madonna Hindes, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. With so much known already about the potential benefits for ... read more

New Cannabis Products: Simplified Flower Strains, A Roll On, Vegan Gummies

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Fortunately, Benzinga has put together a list ... read more
