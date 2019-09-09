Cannabis Stocks Gainers and Losers From September 9

Here's a look at cannabis companies whose stocks were among the best and worst performers in Monday's session.

Among the leaders today: Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTC: MDCL), which ended more than 10% in the green after the company said it has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire four additional dispensaries in Colorado.

Another winner Monday: the cannabis-focused REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR), which announced that it amended its lease with a subsidiary of Ascend Wellness and will provide an extra $8 million in funding to support the development of the company's processing and cultivation facilities.

On the other hand, Tilray is among the losers amid reports that Privateer Holdings, its largest shareholder, decided to extend the lock-up period on the stock and distribute 77% of the shares it holds to its equity holders over a period of two years.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) also closed lower, even though the company announced that Health Canada had approved the licensing of 17 cultivation rooms, which will help it expand its target production capacity at its Moncton facility to 76,000 kilograms annually.

Gainers

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares rose 3.16% to close at 75 cents.

(OTC: GLDFF) shares increased by 16.8% to close at 4 cents. Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 3.29%, closing at $86.04.

(OTC: LHSIF) shares appreciated by 7.56% to close at 40 cents. Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) shares gained 7.53%, closing at $1.57.

(OTC: MDCL) shares advanced 10.98% to close at $3.64. Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares surged by 22.26% to close at 90 cents.

Losers