Cannabis Stocks Gainers and Losers From September 9
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 09, 2019 4:56pm   Comments
Here's a look at cannabis companies whose stocks were among the best and worst performers in Monday's session. 

Among the leaders today:  Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTC: MDCL), which ended more than 10% in the green after the company said it has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire four additional dispensaries in Colorado.

Another winner Monday: the cannabis-focused REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR), which announced that it amended its lease with a subsidiary of Ascend Wellness and will provide an extra $8 million in funding to support the development of the company's processing and cultivation facilities.

On the other hand, Tilray is among the losers amid reports that Privateer Holdings, its largest shareholder, decided to extend the lock-up period on the stock and distribute 77% of the shares it holds to its equity holders over a period of two years. 

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) also closed lower, even though the company announced that Health Canada had approved the licensing of 17 cultivation rooms, which will help it expand its target production capacity at its Moncton facility to 76,000 kilograms annually. 

Gainers

  • Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares rose 3.16% to close at 75 cents. 
  • Golden Leaf Holdings (OTC: GLDFF) shares increased by 16.8% to close at 4 cents. 
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 3.29%, closing at $86.04.
  • Liberty Health Sciences (OTC: LHSIF) shares appreciated by 7.56% to close at 40 cents. 
  • Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) shares gained 7.53%, closing at $1.57.
  • Medicine Man Technologies (OTC: MDCL) shares advanced 10.98% to close at $3.64.
  • Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares surged by 22.26% to close at 90 cents. 

Losers

  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares declined by 5.2% to close at $11.31.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares dropped by 7.3% to close at $1.65.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares tumbled by 10.85%, closing at $5.34.
  • Hemp (OTC: HEMP) shares slid by 10.29%, to close at 1 cent. 
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped by 4.56%, closing at $4.40.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares fell 6.67% to close at $2.41.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares inched lower by 4.66% to close at $4.71.
  • TILT Holdings (OTC: SVVTF) shares dropped by 7.65% to close at 48 cents. 
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares dropped by 7.89% to close at $2.10.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 5.96% to close at $30.15.
Posted-In: Cannabis MoversCannabis News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

What Do 4 Million American Seniors See In CBD? - These Studies Offer Some Answers

By Stephanie Johnson, senior communications strategist at The Skyline Agency. Nearly 50 million Americans are over 65 years of age. That means that seniors ... read more

Fall Allergies And Weed: 3 Things To Know About The Effects Of Marijuana

By The Fresh Toasts' Kate-Madonna Hindes, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. With so much known already about the potential benefits for ... read more

New Cannabis Products: Simplified Flower Strains, A Roll On, Vegan Gummies

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Fortunately, Benzinga has put together a list ... read more
