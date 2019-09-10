Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chicago Cannabis Capital Conference: Meet The MSO Panel
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2019 3:13pm   Comments
Share:
Chicago Cannabis Capital Conference: Meet The MSO Panel
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

If you have attended past Cannabis Capital Conferences, you know that Benzinga is recognized for bringing in the most reputable, cutting-edge companies and speakers in the industry.

From an extemporaneous keynote from Acreage Holdings Inc (OTC: ACRGF) CEO Kevin Murphy to a fireside chat with “King of Instagram” Dan Bilzerian, Benzinga events are nothing short of exciting.

While Benzinga's events team gears up for its biggest, most unforgettable conference yet — we are happy to announce speakers of the highest caliber. Here’s a rundown of who you’ll hear from on the multistate operator panel (and potentially meet) in Chicago this October.

Hadley Ford, CEO Of iAnthus Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (OTC: ITHUF) is one of the biggest multistate operators, with involvement in cultivation, processing, retail and more.

Among other substantial company benchmarks, Ford and his team became the first multistate operator in the U.S. to go public and raise capital in Canada. Earlier this year, iAnthus announced a licensing agreement with Blissiva, a women-owned and women-centered cannabis company.

Kim Rivers, CEO Of Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

With dispensaries in Florida, California, Connecticut and soon Massachusetts, Trulieve (OTC: TCNNF) provides medical cannabis in the form of vape pens, tinctures, capsules and much more.

At the Benzinga event in Toronto this past April, Rivers explained the importance of mergers and acquisitions within the U.S. cannabis market.

Brian Schinderle, EVP Of Finance, Grassroots Cannabis

Chicago-based Grassroots is a vertically integrated multistate operator with licenses to cultivate, process and dispense in Illinois, Maryland, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

The company, created in 2014, has since become the largest privately held cannabis company in the U.S. — bolstered by a recent $90-million capital raise.

Be sure to join the Benzinga events team in Chicago this fall to hear from these three executives and many more. Grab your tickets here!

Related Links:

What You Need To Know Ahead Of The 2019 Cannabis Capital Conference In Toronto

'It Will Accelerate': Multistate Operators Talk Rising Cannabis M&A Activity

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Brian Schinderle Cannabis Capital ConferenceCannabis News Previews Events Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ITHUF + ACRGF)

Cannabis Stocks Gainers and Losers From September 9
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
New Report Puts North American Cannabis Market At $47.3B By 2024
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
The Week In Cannabis: Moves From The DEA, FDA, USDA; New York Fashion Week; And Quarterly Reports
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

What Do 4 Million American Seniors See In CBD? - These Studies Offer Some Answers

By Stephanie Johnson, senior communications strategist at The Skyline Agency. Nearly 50 million Americans are over 65 years of age. That means that seniors ... read more

Fall Allergies And Weed: 3 Things To Know About The Effects Of Marijuana

By The Fresh Toasts' Kate-Madonna Hindes, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. With so much known already about the potential benefits for ... read more

New Cannabis Products: Simplified Flower Strains, A Roll On, Vegan Gummies

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Fortunately, Benzinga has put together a list ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Alaska And The Amazon Effect

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Francesca's Climbs After Q2 Results; Emmaus Life Sciences Shares Slide