Chicago Cannabis Capital Conference: Meet The MSO Panel

Hadley Ford, CEO Of iAnthus Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (OTC: ITHUF) is one of the biggest multistate operators, with involvement in cultivation, processing, retail and more.

Among other substantial company benchmarks, Ford and his team became the first multistate operator in the U.S. to go public and raise capital in Canada. Earlier this year, iAnthus announced a licensing agreement with Blissiva, a women-owned and women-centered cannabis company.

Kim Rivers, CEO Of Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

With dispensaries in Florida, California, Connecticut and soon Massachusetts, Trulieve (OTC: TCNNF) provides medical cannabis in the form of vape pens, tinctures, capsules and much more.

At the Benzinga event in Toronto this past April, Rivers explained the importance of mergers and acquisitions within the U.S. cannabis market.

Brian Schinderle, EVP Of Finance, Grassroots Cannabis

Chicago-based Grassroots is a vertically integrated multistate operator with licenses to cultivate, process and dispense in Illinois, Maryland, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

The company, created in 2014, has since become the largest privately held cannabis company in the U.S. — bolstered by a recent $90-million capital raise.

