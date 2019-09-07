New Cannabis Products: Simplified Flower Strains, A Roll On, Vegan Gummies

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Fortunately, Benzinga has put together a list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched this week.

Temescal Wellness launched Perch Harvests, the new line of flower grouped by reported effects and potential benefits versus traditional strain name.

Furthering Temescal Wellness's mission of amplifying the happiness and health everyday people experience, the new line seeks to simplify the often overwhelming cannabis shopping experience and bring the benefits of recreational cannabis to those who otherwise may be too intimidated to try it.

Ted Rebholz, CEO and founder of Temescal Wellness, told Benzinga, “We all know that shopping for cannabis can be daunting for consumers - even those who are experienced but new to the in-store, recreational experience… So we want to make it as easy as possible for consumers to understand products, decide what’s right for them and explore beyond their usual selections.”

Later this month, TerraVita will be launching the Max Relief Gel Roll-On, an extra-strength CBD roll-on gel, formulated with 500 mg of broad spectrum CBD, menthol and organic aloe extract.

“CBD is known for its anti-inflammatory and pain relieving properties. After launching our highly successful full spectrum CBD tinctures earlier this year, we saw a demand for an easy-to-apply roll-on product that could address everyday aches and pains,” Justin Matoesian, co-founder of TerraVita, told Benzinga. “Whether you’re recovering from a tough workout or have a case of 'tech neck' from hunching over your desk or phone all day, The Max Relief Gel Roll-On delivers fast-acting pain relief through our potent formula.”

Coda Signature introduced Fruit Notes. Available in five innovative flavors, Fruit Notes gummies are vegan, gluten-free and made with all-natural ingredients including real fruit, spices and pectin. Unlike typical gummies that contain gelatin, which is derived from animal-based proteins, pectin is made entirely from plants.

“Everything we do at Coda Signature is about creating a total experience and we can’t wait to see the response to these flavor combinations,” said Lauren Gockley, Director of Edibles at Coda Signature.

Photos courtesy of the respective companies.