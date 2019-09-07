Glass House Group Appoints New CIO And CMO

Earlier this week, Glass House Group announced two additional key hires to its c-suite, building upon recent chief financial officer and chief operating officer hires earlier this year. Jared Cohen has been appointed as the company’s chief investment officer and Groovy Singh as its Chief Marketing Officer.

Cohen will be identifying, evaluating and closing new acquisition opportunities and comes from a background working with financial giants Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and Merrill Lynch, among others. As a prior partner at Fortress Investment Group, he identified and capitalized on stressed and distressed credit, and public and private-equity opportunities. He will look to fit a similar role with Glass House Group as it expands its portfolio.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Singh looks to brings his experience honed across the fashion, extreme sports, entertainment and retail sectors as a co-founder of TCW Trends Inc., a fashion design and manufacturing company of surf-branded apparel for retailers ranging from high-end to big-box retailers such as Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), Sears, TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX), Costco (NASDAQ: COST) and Bloomingdales. Singh also serves as a board advisor for several international companies spanning across the produce, beauty, real estate and consumer packaged goods sectors.

“To scale and grow fast in the cannabis industry, you need to build an all-star team, and we believe we are doing just that,” said Glass House Group CEO Kyle Kazan. “Jared will be pivotal in finding the best opportunities to grow our rapidly expanding brand portfolio. And, as the space commodifies and more states and counties legalize cannabis, having a global marketing guru like Groovy will allow us to not only cultivate our great brands but elevate them above the competition.”

Image from company website.