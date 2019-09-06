New Cannabis Industry Co-Working Hub Debuts In Las Vegas

Las Vegas is getting its own co-working hub for cannabis industry professionals. Dubbed The Cannabis Business Den, the space debuts Friday.

Founded by Jeff Kiehn, CEO of 365 Cannabis, the Den includes a fully equipped kitchen with beer on tap, large training center, private meeting rooms, a conference room, communal lounges, and a rooftop deck.

A mock-grow room and dispensary offer members a chance to demo products and services.

Single day, monthly and annual memberships are available, as well as a free day pass for first time visitors.

“Las Vegas is a hub for cannabis business and the downtown core is continuing to evolve," Hanna Shanes, Chief Community Officer at Cannabis Business Den, told Benzinga. “We are proud to be part of the Downtown revival and hope the Den will help facilitate networking and transform the way industry members are introduced to and receive training on valuable business solutions. We look forward to shaping the future of the cannabis industry together.”

Photos courtesy of The Cannabis Business Den.