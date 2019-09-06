Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New Cannabis Industry Co-Working Hub Debuts In Las Vegas
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 06, 2019 1:18pm   Comments
Share:
New Cannabis Industry Co-Working Hub Debuts In Las Vegas
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Las Vegas is getting its own co-working hub for cannabis industry professionals. Dubbed The Cannabis Business Den, the space debuts Friday.

Founded by Jeff Kiehn, CEO of 365 Cannabis, the Den includes a fully equipped kitchen with beer on tap, large training center, private meeting rooms, a conference room, communal lounges, and a rooftop deck.

A mock-grow room and dispensary offer members a chance to demo products and services.

Single day, monthly and annual memberships are available, as well as a free day pass for first time visitors.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

“Las Vegas is a hub for cannabis business and the downtown core is continuing to evolve," Hanna Shanes, Chief Community Officer at Cannabis Business Den, told Benzinga. “We are proud to be part of the Downtown revival and hope the Den will help facilitate networking and transform the way industry members are introduced to and receive training on valuable business solutions. We look forward to shaping the future of the cannabis industry together.”

Photos courtesy of The Cannabis Business Den.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis Co-working The Cannabis Business DenCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

Fall Allergies And Weed: 3 Things To Know About The Effects Of Marijuana

By The Fresh Toasts' Kate-Madonna Hindes, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. With so much known already about the potential benefits for ... read more

Tilray CEO Talks Global Cannabis Interest, New Participants In Bloomberg Interview

Cannabis company Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) participated in The Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, and CEO Brendan Kennedy told Bloomberg there ... read more

7 Reasons Why Drinkers Could Be Swapping Booze For Bud At The Bar

By WeedMaps News' Tess Rose Lampert, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Whether weed-infused drinks are going to catch on the way vape pens, ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Compliant Cannabis Business Can Now Get A Discount On Insurance Premiums

BMO Sees Limited Near-Term Upside For Steel Dynamics