9 Companies Medicine Man Technologies Has Acquired In 2019
Earlier this week, Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTC: MDCL) announced its ninth acquisition since the passing of the HB19-1090, Publicly Licensed Marijuana Companies bill, in Colorado, in April.
Over the course of 2019, Medicine Man Technologies has announced the following (pending) acquisitions:
- Colorado Harvest Company
- Starbuds
- Unnamed edible producer
- Dabble Extracts
- Green Equity S.A.S.
- Los Sueños
- PurpleBees
- MedPharm
- Medicine Man Denver
Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.
Commenting on the latest acquisition and the company’s strong M&A activity this year, CEO Andy Williams told Benzinga Colorado Harvest Company will help expand Medicine Man’s footprint in the Denver Metro area, while also providing an opportunity to cross-sell the company’s “extensive line of cannabis products –upon closing of our pending acquisitions."
“Industry pioneers and co-Founders Tim Cullen and Ralph Morgan bring a wealth of retail experience, and their proprietary, all-natural strains are a great addition to our portfolio of products,” he said.
Once all these pending transactions close, Medicine Man Technologies "will have significant synergies that allow us to have a more efficient vertically integrated supply chain."
Posted-In: Andy Williams Colorado Harvest Company Dabble Extracts Green Equity S.A.S.Cannabis M&A News Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.