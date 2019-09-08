Rob Gronkowski Talks CBD Partnership With Abacus Health: 'For The First Time In More Than A Decade, I'm Pain-Free'

Recently retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski marked his entrance into the CBD space by partnering with Abacus Health Products, Inc. (CSE:ABCS).

Gronkowski will support the company's CBDMEDIC products. A "Gronk-inspired" line is planned for 2020.

Getting Involved

The partnership is the latest in a flurry of athletes entering the market as entrepreneurs, brand reps and advisors. Other notable names to recently become involved in CBD include retired NFL center Nick Mangold and U.S. Olympic athletes Bode Miller and Gabby Douglas.

In other partnerships, U.S. Women's Soccer star Megan Rapinoe was recently announced as an advisor for the CBD brand Mendi launched by her sister, Rachael Rapinoe.

The athletes join a list of other noteworthy sports stars, including retired NFL running back Ricky Williams, retired NBA point guard Gary Payton and PGA golfer Bubba Watson.

The nine-year veteran Gronkowski brings his own accolades to the market. In his career, he won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots while being selected to five Pro Bowls among other accolades.

'Pain-Free'

Gronkowski also racked up a staggering amount of injuries during his playing days. They include nine surgeries to various parts of his body, including the back, forearms and knee.

"I was in near-constant pain and needed to make a change," Gronkowski told Benzinga.

His father introduced him to CBDMEDIC products as he searched for more natural recovery methods. The NFL great felt relief other options hadn't provided him.

"These products have helped me safely manage pain better than anything else I've tried," he said. "...for the first time in more than a decade, I am pain-free."

The relief and experience with the products led Gronkowski to become an investor in Abacus Health. He now works with the company and its CBD product line to develop additional recovery products.

"I am now on a mission to help other people recover from pain by using CBD," Gronkowski said.

Gronk's product line with Abacus is slated for an early 2020 release.