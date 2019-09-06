Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR), a manufacturer of dietary supplements, announced its entry into the CBD market Friday with a line of hemp-derived CBD products.

The company said scientists at its Hughes Center for Research and Innovation have created products that contain “whole spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD that deliver targeted levels of phytocannabinoids to trigger specific cannabinoid receptors in the body.”

The main idea behind the company's approach is to create CBD products that help the endocannabinoid system stay balanced, according to Nature's Sunshine.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

"We are excited to be entering the CBD market with a unique line of products that take CBD to the next level by redefining quality and performance," Terrence Moorehead, president and CEO of Nature's Sunshine, said in a statement.

"What's more, consumers know they can trust Nature's Sunshine because of our high standards, in-depth quality testing and award-winning production. We believe Nature's Sunshine is uniquely qualified to take the fast-growing CBD industry in the right direction and offer consumers the best, most reliable products on the market."

The stock was trading higher by 1.65% at $9.22 at the time of publication Friday.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter