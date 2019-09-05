AEG: US Demand For Legal Marijuana Makes Significant Year-Over-Year Gains

Anderson Economic Group's AndCan Index reported increases in legal monthly marijuana demand for the United States on Tuesday. Demand rose in June by 1.7%, the firm said.

AEG's AndCan Index, which launched in June 2017 and underwent data improvements for its March 2019 benchmarked data release, also reported a 20% increase in year-over-year demand for legal cannabis in the U.S.

The firm reported a similar finding back in March.

Why It Matters

The year-over-year data shows "substantial increase" for U.S. demand in 2019, according to AEG. The consulting firm went on to note that the findings "continue a much longer-term upward trend."

In the report, AEG Consultant & Controller Kenan Cosguner said the numbers followed trends the firm has tracked since it started assessing the cannabis market in 2015.

"While we have sometimes seen a very slight pause in demand, month after month the industry ultimately continues its impressive growth trajectory," Cosguner said.

While it's not a pause, AEG said "demand was a little softened" by a strong May for the cannabis space.

