AEG: US Demand For Legal Marijuana Makes Significant Year-Over-Year Gains
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 05, 2019 12:37pm   Comments
AEG: US Demand For Legal Marijuana Makes Significant Year-Over-Year Gains
Anderson Economic Group's AndCan Index reported increases in legal monthly marijuana demand for the United States on Tuesday. Demand rose in June by 1.7%, the firm said. 

AEG's AndCan Index, which launched in June 2017 and underwent data improvements for its March 2019 benchmarked data release, also reported a 20% increase in year-over-year demand for legal cannabis in the U.S.

The firm reported a similar finding back in March. 

Why It Matters

The year-over-year data shows "substantial increase" for U.S. demand in 2019, according to AEG. The consulting firm went on to note that the findings "continue a much longer-term upward trend."

In the report, AEG Consultant & Controller Kenan Cosguner said the numbers followed trends the firm has tracked since it started assessing the cannabis market in 2015.

"While we have sometimes seen a very slight pause in demand, month after month the industry ultimately continues its impressive growth trajectory," Cosguner said. 

While it's not a pause, AEG said "demand was a little softened" by a strong May for the cannabis space.

Posted-In: Anderson Economic Group marijuana pot weedCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Altria-Philip Morris International Merger Confirms Longtime Predictions And Begins To Mark Both Industries' Progression

By Giadha Aguirre de Carcer and JJ McCoy, New Frontier Data Last week, Altria Group and Philip Morris International (PMI) announced being in discussions for ... read more

Here's How To Tell If Your Vape Cartridge Is Safe And Not Counterfeit

By WeedMaps News' Tyler Koslow, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. After dozens of people across the Midwest and California were sickened as a ... read more

The 5 Biggest Cannabis Business Scandals: From CannTrust To PotNetworks

By Debra Borchardt, CEO of Green Market Report, provided to Benzinga Cannabis by The Fresh Toast. These five events come complete with drama and intrigue ... read more
