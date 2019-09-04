Market Overview

Shryne Group Names Famed Corporate Attorney Jon Avidor As Executive Chairman
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 04, 2019 2:38pm   Comments
Shryne Group Names Famed Corporate Attorney Jon Avidor As Executive Chairman
Jon Avidor has been tapped to be Shryne Group’s new Executive Chairman. He was previously Chairman of the Board.

The Shryne Group is a vertically-integrated cannabis holding company with a vast asset and license portfolio in California and is also the parent company of STIIIZY, one of the best-selling cannabis brands in the U.S.

Avidor will identify and execute on the company’s strategic objectives and advise Shryne Group’s board of directors on corporate strategy. Avidor has extensive experience in corporate M&A and recently engineered and led the consolidation transaction that resulted in the formation of Shryne Group.

See Also: Shryne Group Hires Former Canndescent, Diageo, LVMH Marketing Exec As CMO

Prior to joining Shryne Group, Avidor founded Avidor Law and the legal blog Startup.Law, which both merged into Masur Griffitts LLP in 2019 to form MGA.

As an attorney, Avidor represented clients in high profile M&A transactions in the pharmaceutical, consumer and technology sectors, including sales of companies to Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY), LinkedIn, Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). He also co-founded World Trade Ventures, an early-stage VC fund in New York, and previously practiced law at Sullivan & Cromwell in New York and Goodwin in Silicon Valley.

“The potential for growth still abounds in our industry and the Shryne Group continues to execute in California, the largest, most mature legal cannabis market in the world," Avidor told Benzinga. "I look forward to working with the founders to build maximum long-term value. We have the right team, the right assets and the right opportunities to succeed.”

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Photo courtesy of Shryne Group.

Posted-In: Jon Avidor Shryne Group StiiizyCannabis News Management Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

