Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Marketing Tech Startup Fyllo Launches After Raising $16M
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 04, 2019 3:06pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Marketing Tech Startup Fyllo Launches After Raising $16M
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

A new marketing tech platform for the cannabis industry launched Wednesday. 

Fyllo is debuting after raising $16 million in seed capital in a round led by JW Asset Management and Canada-based K2 & Associates.

Chicago-based Fyllo's seed round is among the largest of any cannabis startup in the Midwest.

Jason Klarreich, managing director of JW Asset Management, will take a seat on the company’s board of directors.

Fyllo said it plans to use its initial funds to expand its technology platforms and expand its personnel to meet operational needs.

“Fyllo has made a running start by assembling a team of executives that is highly adept at early stage growth,” Chad Bronstein, the company's founder and CEO, said in a statement.

“We’re confident that our intellectual property, technology stack and go-to-market strategy will result in exceptional value for cannabis brands and mainstream publishers alike.”

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

In addition to Bronstein, former chief revenue officer for Amobee — the largest privately held adtech platform — Fyllo’s executive team includes:

  • Brent Skoda (founder/chairman), former chairman/CEO, Vapergy Holdings, LLC
  • Aristotle Loumis (co-founder/chief innovation officer), former president/founder, Marcus Lemonis E. Group
  • Michael Chock (co-founder/chief operating officer), former executive vice president, MEDIA iQ Digital
  • Erik Shani (co-founder/chief product officer), former SVP/brand intelligence solutions, Amobee
  • Conrad Lisco (chief marketing officer), former SVP of marketing, Amobee
  • Nicole Cosby (chief data/compliance officer), former SVP of standards and partnerships, Publicis

“We are excited to partner with Fyllo as they address a major unmet need for the cannabis industry,” JW Asset Management's Klarreich said.

“Chad has built a great team with the experience and talent to deliver superior marketing solutions to companies across the cannabis industry.”

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter. 

Photo courtesy of Fyllo. 

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Amobee Chad Bronstein FylloCannabis News Financing Startups Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

Altria-Philip Morris International Merger Confirms Longtime Predictions And Begins To Mark Both Industries' Progression

By Giadha Aguirre de Carcer and JJ McCoy, New Frontier Data Last week, Altria Group and Philip Morris International (PMI) announced being in discussions for ... read more

America Is Growing 8X The Amount Of CBD Hemp It Can Consume – And Prices Are Crashing

By Chase Nobles, Co-Founder at Kush.com If you’re farming hemp this year, it might be a good time to panic. The US can only reasonably consume 22.5M ... read more

Tucker Carlson Tries To Blame Marijuana For Mass Shootings

By The Fresh Toasts' Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Tucker Carlson brought on Alex Berenson, an anti-marijuana author largely ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Wedbush: Y-mAbs Could Attract Investor Attention As Market Volatility Grows

Shryne Group Names Famed Corporate Attorney Jon Avidor As Executive Chairman