Cannabis Marketing Tech Startup Fyllo Launches After Raising $16M

A new marketing tech platform for the cannabis industry launched Wednesday.

Fyllo is debuting after raising $16 million in seed capital in a round led by JW Asset Management and Canada-based K2 & Associates.

Chicago-based Fyllo's seed round is among the largest of any cannabis startup in the Midwest.

Jason Klarreich, managing director of JW Asset Management, will take a seat on the company’s board of directors.

Fyllo said it plans to use its initial funds to expand its technology platforms and expand its personnel to meet operational needs.

“Fyllo has made a running start by assembling a team of executives that is highly adept at early stage growth,” Chad Bronstein, the company's founder and CEO, said in a statement.

“We’re confident that our intellectual property, technology stack and go-to-market strategy will result in exceptional value for cannabis brands and mainstream publishers alike.”

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

In addition to Bronstein, former chief revenue officer for Amobee — the largest privately held adtech platform — Fyllo’s executive team includes:

Brent Skoda (founder/chairman), former chairman/CEO, Vapergy Holdings, LLC

Aristotle Loumis (co-founder/chief innovation officer), former president/founder, Marcus Lemonis E. Group

Michael Chock (co-founder/chief operating officer), former executive vice president, MEDIA iQ Digital

Erik Shani (co-founder/chief product officer), former SVP/brand intelligence solutions, Amobee

Conrad Lisco (chief marketing officer), former SVP of marketing, Amobee

Nicole Cosby (chief data/compliance officer), former SVP of standards and partnerships, Publicis

“We are excited to partner with Fyllo as they address a major unmet need for the cannabis industry,” JW Asset Management's Klarreich said.

“Chad has built a great team with the experience and talent to deliver superior marketing solutions to companies across the cannabis industry.”

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Photo courtesy of Fyllo.