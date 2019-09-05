By Javier Hasse and Natan Ponieman.

PureRatios is a CBD company dealing in different formats such as systemic, topical, transdermal and sublingual. The company brings a unique approach to CBD medicine through the view of holistic and herbal medicine.

The company raised $5 million in its first three years before closing on a merger with 4Front Ventures Corp

(OTC: FFNTF) in June.

CEO Chad Conner said his background in traditional Chinese medicine served to create a company that tries to synthesize Western science and ancient Eastern knowledge.

"When I first got into this industry, I realized that most of the companies were looking at cannabis from more of a biomedical perspective," he told Benzinga.

A herbalist background allows PureRatios to combine the power of the plant with other natural substances, Conner said.

"At the same time, with all the massive research that’s been done from the biomedical perspective, [we now] have lab tests to tell us exactly what’s in the plan."

PureRatios developed its products as a result of the team’s experience working at their own holistic cannabis clinic.

“This has allowed us to do a lot of research and development around our products to prove them out on patients before we launch them,” the CEO said.

When discussing federal legalization of cannabis, Conner voiced his biggest concerns.

“[Legalization] would definitely make it easier, because there are so many restrictions on how we can talk about our products [and] how we can market them.”

Nevertheless, the exec has a positive outlook on the country's regulatory environment.

"To look at it from another perspective, having the restrictions of current regulation has made things more challenging, but has also made us think of many creative ways to build a business."

PureRatios has taken the time to develop a company and brand without competing alongisde giant tobacco, alcohol and pharmaceutical companies, he said.

The CBD company is planning to expand. It already sells CBD hemp products in all states in the U.S. and in the U.K., Holland and Switzerland. Cannabis-derived products are on their way to reaching new markets.

“With our cannabis products, we have found that because we built such a strong brand with IP and proprietary blends, we’ve been able to license it to other states and countries. To date, we have Pure Ratios cannabis products in Puerto Rico, Oregon, Massachusetts and we will be in Arizona, Maryland, Michigan and Washington state in the near future.”

Photos courtesy of Pure Ratios.