Global cannabis products and accessories seller Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) announced Wednesday an exclusive distribution partnership with Omura, a technology and design brand focused on the cannabis and wellness space.

Greenlane will be the sole distributor of Omura products in the U.S. and Canadian markets, adding to a long portfolio of premium cannabis brands.

“We’ve found the perfect partner to introduce consumers to Omura’s proprietary innovations with Greenlane,” said BJ Carretta, Omura's head of marketing.

Greenlane distributes cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products through a network of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries and smoke and vape shops.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

“Their reach is unparalleled, and they have been wholeheartedly supportive of our vision. We look forward to expanding Omura’s footprint and introducing new and innovative heat-not-burn cannabis solutions to the market,” Carretta said.

He's referring to Omura’s heat-not-burn technology, a product feature that allows users to consume whole flower cannabis through the use of pre-filled "flower sticks."

These sticks are cartridges which are inserted into Omura vaporizers, allowing for the benefits of whole flower consumption within the vaping experience.

The Omura system is available in California, Maryland and Arizona. Through this distribution deal, Omura will leverage Greenlane’s coast-to-coast reach.

“The Omura system offers a unique and differentiated vaping experience and we are excited to bring their innovative heat-not-burn technology to our expansive customer base,” said Aaron LoCascio, the chairman and CEO of Greenlane.

“Omura also provides Greenlane and our customers with a new, recurring revenue stream, adding a next-generation vaping technology to our portfolio that will accelerate revenue growth throughout North America.”

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Photo courtesy of Omura.