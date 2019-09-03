Market Overview

Increases In State-Issued Hemp Licenses
New Frontier Data  
September 03, 2019 8:26am   Comments
Increases In State-Issued Hemp Licenses
Read more about our latest Cannabis News!

Passage of the 2018 Farm Bill sparked both sharp nationwide increases in licensing and explosive sales growth for 2019.

  • The issuance of U.S. hemp-cultivation licenses saw a year-over-year, nationwide increase of 364% (from 3,546 in 2018 to 16,462 in 2019).
  • Small family farms' entry to the space drove licensing booms in some states, while other states saw the arrival of Big Agriculture interests in their markets.
  • In 2019, Tennessee led the trend with 3,200 new licenses, marking more than a 13x increase over its 226 in 2018. Conversely, Montana's comparatively low 277 licenses in 2019 represent nearly 40,000 acres, averaging a Big Ag-style footprint of more than 144 acres apiece.
  • Traditional hemp states Colorado, Kentucky, and Oregon continue to lead in cultivation as the nation overall shows a projected 225,000 acres harvested in 2019, more than a 180% increase beyond 78,176 in 2018.

The post Increases in State-Issued Hemp Licenses appeared first on New Frontier Data.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Read more about our latest Cannabis News!

Posted-In: cannabis industry CBDCannabis Government News Regulations Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
