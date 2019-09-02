Altria-PMI Merger Confirms Longtime Predictions, Marks Industry Progression

By New Frontier Data

Last week, Altria Group and Philip Morris International (PMI) announced being in discussions for a potential all-stock "merger of equals," signifying a combined $210 billion deal with impacts for one of the Canadian cannabis sector's leading companies. While some investors were initially tepid about the deal to create a new tobacco titan, the question for cannabis stakeholders is whether it is really about tobacco, anyway.

The Background

Altria and PMI have both invested in researching reduced-risk products (RRPs), including e-cigarettes and PMI's IQOS products, to offset declining sales in the traditional smokable tobacco space.

In December 2018, Virginia-based Altria Group agreed to invest $2.4 billion CAD ($1.8 billion USD) in Cronos Group, an Ontario-based cannabis producer Cronos Group. The investment was deemed by some analysts as "highly speculative" since Cronos' 2018 revenues were $15.7 million. When the deal closed in March, it gave Altria – one of North America's largest tobacco companies, with a 10% equity stake in international alcohol giant Anheuser-Busch InBev – a 45% ownership interest (with a $1.4 billion CAD option for a 55% stake) in Cronos. Altria also controls a majority of the Canadian company's board. For its own venture into the cannabis space, Anheuser-Busch InBev invested $50 million in a partnership with Tilray to research THC-and CBD-infused beverages.

Last year, Altria paid $12.8 billion for a 35% share of Juul Labs, manufacturer of popular but controversial high-nicotine vaporizers. The brand represents roughly 48% of the e-cigarette market in the U.S, though it has also seen recent challenges. A merger could potentially expose PMI to regulatory risks from Juul, whose CEO Kevin Burns on Thursday took the unusual step of appearing on "CBS This Morning" to warn nonsmokers against his company's product. In July, Juul executives were called to Capitol Hill to address their role in "the youth nicotine epidemic". Juul's problematic public relations troubles, added to PMI's hefty investment in alternative products, could weaken Altria's overall market position. Meantime, PMI's share price fell by 7.8% with news of the merger talks.

PMI has reportedly invested $6 billion since 2008 to develop IQOS, a smoke-free device which heats tobacco, and which in April earned FDA approval to sell in the United States (under an existing licensing deal with Altria). PMI has introduced IQOS in more than 30 markets worldwide – generating $4 billion in global sales in 2018 – and projects the product as a growth engine worth up to 40% of its sales come 2025 (up from 14% last year).

Juul and IQOS of course were created in attempts to shore up what the companies have lost through declining cigarette sales as fewer Americans light up, and cigarette sales worldwide have dropped. According to PMI (which does not sell products in the U.S.), its cigarette volumes fell 3.6% in Q2-2019. Altria projected a 5%-6% decline in U.S. cigarette sales for 2019. Meantime, PMI says that in the past two years some 7.3 million people globally have stopped smoking cigarettes by switching to IQOS.

The Stakes

"The question obviously has a lot of money riding on it," notes Patrick Anderson of Michigan-based market consultants Anderson Economic Group (AEG), a corporate partner of New Frontier Data. "This is a huge deal within the tobacco market as the largest producer of that traditional market. They have a business that is widely seen as having health risk associated, and it is in long-term decline. A company in that situation needs to start selling something different. Cannabis-related products are an obvious extension of a commodity which many see as a substitute."

AEG has been tracking various displacement/cannibalization by legal cannabis in different sectors since 2015. Through its observations and modeling adjustments, it has discovered the rates to be realized more dramatically among the alcohol and pharmaceutical sectors than for that of tobacco, though they nevertheless remain significant for the latter.

According to AEG, the overall displacement or cannibalization of tobacco by cannabis products in California alone amounted to $84.5 million overall from 2017-2018 (not including 2017 e-cigarettes, figures for which were not available). The shifts amounted to $33.8 million for cigarettes, $8.3 million for non-cigarette tobacco, and $42.6 million for e-cigarettes (in 2018 only).

Across the U.S. overall, the 2018 spending shifts amounted to $4.3 billion for alcohol: (1.54% of that market), $1.3 billion for pharmaceuticals (1.10%), and $219 million (0.22%) for tobacco.

Though the impact on tobacco thus far has been fractional in comparison to the other two markets, the long-term prospects may be more worrisome to investors. According to World Health Organization estimates, while in 2000 nearly 27% of adults worldwide smoked, by 2017 that number fell below 20%. In the U.S., those figures fell from 23.3% in 2000 to 14.0% in 2017.

"Tobacco companies are facing a declining overall demand in their traditional cigarette markets," Anderson added, "so they will be doing just what those other companies are doing, too."

Dr. Reggie Gaudino, New Frontier Data's Chief Science Officer, expected such during a 2015 Greenflower Media seminar: "If recreational cannabis is ever legalized nationally, the tobacco companies will be perfectly positioned to capture the vast market," he predicted. "They already have distribution systems (e.g., licensed tobacco sellers already dispense medical cannabis in multiple states); marketing machines; industrial facilities to produce cannabis cigarettes and to package cannabis for use in vaporizers; patented their own designs for vaporizers themselves; research laboratories (and perhaps a head start on commercial product development); and, last but not least, tremendous cash resources."

"After all," he added, "these corporations can do it better than the tiny companies that have attracted the early cannabis investment into their penny stocks. A greener future for Big Tobacco may be one of the biggest opportunities of a lifetime."

The Takeaway

Big Tobacco, Big Pharmaceuticals and Big Alcohol have each been expected to enter the space to leverage their existing competencies and assets. In 2014, corporate documents revealed that PMI, along with British American Tobacco, and RJ Reynolds Tobacco, had for decades been holding internal discussions about cannabis. "Since at least the 1970s, tobacco companies have been interested in marijuana and marijuana legalization as both a potential and a rival product," reported the health-policy journal Milbank Quarterly. "Although the tobacco industry has not visibly supported marijuana legalization, as policymakers discussed decriminalization and potential legalization, the tobacco industry's corporate planners took into consideration the shifting public opinion and future consumer demand."

After all, as Gaudino elaborates today, "the C-suite level of any blue-chip stock will *have to* engage in the hemp/cannabis industry as it moves towards legalization. If they don't, they are not exerting their fiduciary duty as executives for the company, since they are not driving into the most profitable sectors of what will likely be almost every industry. So, from that perspective, this is a given, or stockholders will sue the company/board for not doing the best thing for their investment."

