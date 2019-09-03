Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Execs: Uptick In Enforcement Does Not Signal Increase In Violations
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 03, 2019 3:10pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Execs: Uptick In Enforcement Does Not Signal Increase In Violations
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Major cannabis players have found themselves in some form of compliance hot water in recent weeks.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF) found itself having to respond to a Food and Drug Administration's letter regarding CBD product marketing.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTC: HRVSF) had its licenses suspended by the state of Ohio in July 2019 after a series of allegations that included taking advantage of licensing opportunities for economically disadvantaged groups.

The company also recently agreed to hold back on the pursuit of two licenses in Pennsylvania to settle licensing issues there.

In Canada, CannTrust Holdings Inc (TSE: TRST) has had two of its facilities deemed non-compliant by Health Canada. The company has seen Ontario freeze the sale of tons of company-grown product, with shares plunging in the process.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Amanda Ostrowitz, co-founder and chief strategy officer for the web-based legal resource CannaRegs, said the number of compliance issues in the cannabis industry is rising.

That said, the uptick doesn’t represent an actual increase in violations, Ostrowitz said. 

“I think the real difference as to why we're seeing a lot more [enforcement] now is simply because enforcement has begun,” she said. “There's just an uptick in the ones that are being [caught].”

CBD Enforcement 

The regulatory attorney said the government has spent the last few years sending warnings and coaching companies toward compliance before taking punitive action.

Bethany Gomez, the managing director of the analytics and market research firm Brightfield Group, spoke specifically about the CBD market.

The crackdown in the U.S. has focused on companies like Curaleaf over medical claims, she said. 

“All of their crackdowns have been on companies who have been making health claims. So, that was largely predictable.”

The consequences so far have just been warnings, Gomez said, adding that other companies in the CBD space have experienced the same course of events. 

Most cannabis industry members believe the market is overwhelmingly comprised of compliant companies looking to legally grow their business. While the industry may see some negative press for the actions of a few, the compliant majority demonstrate that most are acting within regulations.

'You Can Really Run Into Mistakes' 

Alex Pasternack, the executive vice president of MSO Binske, said a lack of common rules could explain instances of noncompliance. 

"The lack of unification across legal cannabis markets makes it difficult for brands to be able to comply efficiently and quickly across all territories. Territory by territory cannabis compliance is a giant case of 'one hand does not know what the other is doing.'"

While noting the difficulty of remaining compliant, Pasternack said his company’s model has made it possible to do so. The company only crosses state lines with intellectual property, packaging and non-cannabis ingredients, he said.  

CannaReg’s Ostrowitz said companies need to monitor M&A activity as well.

"There's state law and there's local law that are both critically important in the transfer of ownership of a cannabis business. If you don't understand these in-depth layers, you can really run into mistakes," she said. 

Ostrowitz said each cannabis company should have a dedicated compliance officer or department that is adequate to the size of the operation to avoid potential compliance issues.

Related Links:

CannTrust Plummets Following Health Canada Compliance Issue, Potential Supply Shortage

Curaleaf: Cannabis Sector 'Needs, Wants And Appreciates' FDA Oversight

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Amanda Ostrowitz Bethany Gomez Brightfield Group CannaRegsCannabis News Markets Interview Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CURLF + HRVSF)

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
The Week In Cannabis: Moves From The DEA, FDA, USDA; New York Fashion Week; And Quarterly Reports
Curaleaf's Q2 Revenue Grows 231% Year-Over-Year
Curaleaf Sells 6 Properties For $28.3M
The Most Actively Traded Stocks On OTC Markets In July
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

Altria-Philip Morris International Merger Confirms Longtime Predictions And Begins To Mark Both Industries' Progression

By Giadha Aguirre de Carcer and JJ McCoy, New Frontier Data Last week, Altria Group and Philip Morris International (PMI) announced being in discussions for ... read more

America Is Growing 8X The Amount Of CBD Hemp It Can Consume – And Prices Are Crashing

By Chase Nobles, Co-Founder at Kush.com If you’re farming hemp this year, it might be a good time to panic. The US can only reasonably consume 22.5M ... read more

Tucker Carlson Tries To Blame Marijuana For Mass Shootings

By The Fresh Toasts' Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Tucker Carlson brought on Alex Berenson, an anti-marijuana author largely ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Cannabis M&A And Financings Nearing $10 Billion YTD, Up 77% YoY

Large Option Trader Makes Bearish Long-Term Bets Against PG&E