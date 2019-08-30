Market Overview

Harborside Reports $12.7M In Q2 Revenue, Up 20% Year-Over-Year
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 30, 2019 3:57pm
Harborside Reports $12.7M In Q2 Revenue, Up 20% Year-Over-Year
Harborside Inc (OTC: HSDEF) (CSE: HBOR) reported second-quarter revenue of $12.7 million on Friday, a 20% year-over-year increase.

The surge was driven by 6.5% growth in retail revenue and 208% growth in wholesale revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2019 came in at $2.5 million. The adjusted gross margin for the second quarter improved to 56%, up from 14% in the same quarter last year, driven by an increase in wholesale sales and a favorable fair value adjustment to inventory.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The company said it expects 2019 revenue of $55 million to $57 million and positive adjusted EBITDA.

"The second quarter was a milestone for Harborside. On June 10, we listed on the CSE after completing the RTO and raising capital," CEO Andrew Berman said in a statement. 

"I am pleased that in our first quarter as a public company, we reported solid revenue growth and were profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis, and that we now rank among the top 20 U.S.-listed cannabis companies by revenue."

Photo courtesy of Harborside. 

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News Guidance Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

