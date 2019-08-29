Market Overview

Gabriella's Kitchen Reports 780% Year-Over-Year Revenue Increase

javierhasse  
August 29, 2019 5:31pm   Comments
Gabriella's Kitchen Inc (OTC: GABLF) (CSE: GABY), a consumer packaged goods company operating in the regulated cannabis sector in California and the mainstream grocery channel nationally, announced second-quarter earnings Thursday that included revenue of $2.5 million versus $319,000 one year ago. 

The company saw an increase in the number of California dispensaries to which it distributes from 80 to 170 during the quarter. Gabriella's Kitchen also added Lulu’s Chocolates to its brand portfolio.

“We have a history of building and scaling successful national CPG brands through our mainstream grocery retail line, so we are ideally positioned to bring that expertise to the regulated cannabis industry,” said Margot Micallef, the company's founder and CEO.

“The addition of Lulu’s Chocolates in our brand portfolio gives us a strong foothold in the natural edibles space in one of the fastest growing subsegments of the cannabis market in California and beyond.”

Photo courtesy of Gabriella's Kitchen. 

 

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

