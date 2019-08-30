Ex-New York Rangers Enforcer Dale Purinton Partners With Endocannabinoid Nutrition Company

AG Health, a company making endocannabinoid nutrition products, has added Dale Purinton, a former New York Rangers defenseman, to the company’s roster as an athletic liaison for VEDA, the company’s ECN portfolio brand.

Purinton will help to advance VEDA’s vision to demystify the use of cannabinoids in sports and to support sports injury recovery, increase awareness and advance research, the company said.

“CBD truly gave my life back — I’m a passionate advocate of hemp-based solutions after experiencing the recovery and pain management benefits firsthand,” Purinton said.

CBD's Impact

The benefits CBD offers to athletes are only just beginning to be understood, Purinton said.

“Having to cope with the pressure and injuries from a career to overcome pain to perform a job at the highest level leads to serious damage to mental and physical health. We all have to manage these things to live happier and a higher quality of life."

As an athletic liaison for the company’s CBD portfolio brand, Purinton will join forces with AG Health’s Director of Athletics and former NHL player Marvin Degon IV and Athletic Liaison Rob Schremp.

The Future Of CBD

Purinton and VEDA’s goal is to make CBD the first choice for health, performance, and healing for professional to amateur athletes and everyone in between.

“Partnering with my former linemate, Dale Purinton, adds a level of experience in the athletic world that is hard to come by,” said Degon IV.

“He’s found success in the hardest arena of sports and brings with him his knowledge and experiences of how to use cannabis as a tool not only for recovery but to improve your overall health. The personality that he will give to VEDA and the cannabis industry is something that everyone will benefit from. From experience, Dale is a fierce competitor and an enthusiastic advocate, and having his voice bellowed through the cannabis industry with VEDA’s informative message will be an outstanding addition to our team.”

