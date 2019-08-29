Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Emerald Health Therapeutics Discloses Q2 Sales Of $5.1M
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 29, 2019 10:58am   Comments
Share:
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Canadian cannabis company Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (TSXV: EMH) (OTC: EMHTF) reported second-quarter sales of $5.1 million, up by 94% from the previous quarter.

Emerald Health Therapeutics achieved positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million, up by $5.4 million from the first quarter.

The company also disclosed a net loss per common share of $0.003, versus $0.043 in the previous quarter.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

During the second quarter, Emerald Health Therapeutics worked on improving the success of Pure Sunfarms, completing the licensing endeavors of its facilities, enabling the extraction of THC and CBD oil, and starting the distribution of new non-cannabis products that can inflect the endocannabinoid system to advance consumer’s health.

The company also appointed Riaz Bandali as the new CEO.

“Emerald has a deliberate and sequential strategy for sustainable growth. The completion of our Pure Sunfarms joint venture’s first greenhouse and its significant revenue and net income growth make this operation one of our most valuable assets. Combining this with the foundation we have built to synchronize and scale every aspect of our business from production to post-harvest processing and product development positions Emerald to see continued financial growth of the company,” said Dr. Avtar Dhillon, President and Executive Chairman.

The stock traded at $1.40 per share on Thursday morning.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EMHTF)

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
see all

Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands

Many CBD companies continue to report issues with payment processing as well as maintaining a bank account. The issue has also been discussed in the U.S. ... read more

Hound Labs Raises $30M To Advance Manufacturing Of First Dual Marijuana, Alcohol Breathalyzer

The first dual alcohol and marijuana breathalyzer manufacturer, Hound Labs Inc., announced Tuesday the closing of a $30-million Series D financing ... read more

Wilfred Pre-Rolls: It's time To Run With The Big Dogs

When it comes to hustling weed, nobody does it better than Snoop Dogg. Aside from being one of the greatest rappers of all time, he’s also one of the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

About Utah's Unique, Cryptographically Secure Seed-To-Sale Tracking Platform