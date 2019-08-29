Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

VIVO Cannabis Discloses Five-Fold Revenue Increase In Q2
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 29, 2019 10:45am   Comments
Share:
VIVO Cannabis Discloses Five-Fold Revenue Increase In Q2
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (TSX-V: VIVO)(OTC: VVCIF) reported second-quarter net revenue of $5.3 million, five times higher than in the same quarter of 2018.

The company had an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.2 million in the second quarter, compared to a loss of $2.2 million in the prior quarter.

At the end of the quarter, the company’s cash and short-term investments without strategic equity investments were around $59 million.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

"The progress our team has made on all four of our strategic priorities positions us well for future growth," said CEO Barry Fishman. "We remain focused on increasing long-term shareholder value by continuing to establish ourselves as a premium provider of cannabis products and services. Our positive momentum is expected to lead to increased revenue generation and product breadth in the second half of the year."

The stock traded around 34 cents on Thursday morning.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VVCIF)

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Sundial IPO, Earnings Take The Spotlight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
see all

Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands

Many CBD companies continue to report issues with payment processing as well as maintaining a bank account. The issue has also been discussed in the U.S. ... read more

Hound Labs Raises $30M To Advance Manufacturing Of First Dual Marijuana, Alcohol Breathalyzer

The first dual alcohol and marijuana breathalyzer manufacturer, Hound Labs Inc., announced Tuesday the closing of a $30-million Series D financing ... read more

Wilfred Pre-Rolls: It's time To Run With The Big Dogs

When it comes to hustling weed, nobody does it better than Snoop Dogg. Aside from being one of the greatest rappers of all time, he’s also one of the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

How To Save On Mortgage Closing Costs