Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tilt Holdings Reports Higher Revenue, Shrinking EBITDA Losses In 'Highly Productive' Q2
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 28, 2019 5:11pm   Comments
Share:
Tilt Holdings Reports Higher Revenue, Shrinking EBITDA Losses In 'Highly Productive' Q2
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Cannabis tech company TILT Holdings Inc. (OTC: SVVTF) (CSE: TILT) posted $39 million in second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, up 13% quarter-over-quarter. 

The company's adjusted EBITDA loss fell by 49% from $7.9 million in the first quarter to $4 million.

During the quarter, the company appointed of Mark Scatterday as interim CEO and Tim Conder as COO; expanded its fully licensed cultivation facility in Massachusetts; and accelerated wholesale operations toward the end of the quarter.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Tilt also expanded in Pennsylvania and said it continued to grow its SaaS and distribution solutions.

Finally, it completed the full integration of Blackbird’s logistics and distribution operations with Baker Technology’s CRM toolset.

“We are excited to announce a highly productive second quarter for TILT. We continue to optimize our organization, with the appointment of a new executive management team, increasing revenue across our businesses and acceleration of wholesale cannabis sales in Massachusetts under the leadership of our new COO and his team," interim CEO Scatterday told Benzinga.

"The company's enhanced focus on profitability is reflected in our strong second-quarter revenue of $39 million. These improvements to our financial performance have accelerated in the third quarter. During July, we generated our first-ever month of positive adjusted EBITDA, reaffirming the successful execution of our team."

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Photo courtesy of Tilt Holdings. 

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Mark ScatterdayCannabis Earnings News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SVVTF)

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Earnings, Store Openings And More
The Week In Cannabis: Aphria's Earnings, New York's Decriminalization, Crapo's Support, Pirro's Involvement
The Week In Cannabis: A New Global Leader, Moves In UK And Colombia, ETFs Outperform
Tilt Holdings Reports $125M Convertible Note Financing
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
see all

Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands

Many CBD companies continue to report issues with payment processing as well as maintaining a bank account. The issue has also been discussed in the U.S. ... read more

Hound Labs Raises $30M To Advance Manufacturing Of First Dual Marijuana, Alcohol Breathalyzer

The first dual alcohol and marijuana breathalyzer manufacturer, Hound Labs Inc., announced Tuesday the closing of a $30-million Series D financing ... read more

Wilfred Pre-Rolls: It's time To Run With The Big Dogs

When it comes to hustling weed, nobody does it better than Snoop Dogg. Aside from being one of the greatest rappers of all time, he’s also one of the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Konexial Launches Spanish-Language Version Of My20 ELD

Everyday CBD: Don't Forget The Entourage (Effect)