Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

About Utah's Unique, Cryptographically Secure Seed-To-Sale Tracking Platform
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 29, 2019 10:53am   Comments
Share:
About Utah's Unique, Cryptographically Secure Seed-To-Sale Tracking Platform
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Utah’s medical marijuana program is deploying a seed-to-sale tracking platform with a unique tagging technology. 

The state has selected Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN), a publicly traded seed-to-sale regulatory compliance technology provider, to run its program. This will be the world’s first cryptographically secure authentication system for cannabis products. 

Utah will now be the only state — and probably the only jurisdiction in the world — with the ability to close the data loop and elevate tagging technology to set a new standard for government regulation with greater transparency and accountability.

Akerna's Leaf Data and solo* sciences, inc are partnering on solo*TAG, the world’s first cryptographically secure cannabis product authentication system. It's exclusively for governments and only available with the Leaf Data platform. 

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

“Cannabis compliance is complicated, and getting it right is critical to the success of our program in Utah," Rich Oborn, director of the Utah Department of Health's Center for Medical Cannabis, told Benzinga. 

"It's important that on the day our medical cannabis program goes live, we have a solution in place that ensures security, accountability and transparency. We look forward to working with Akerna to deliver that solution."

Akerna’s MJ Platform has been adopted in 14 countries. The system operates in four languages and multiple currencies.

Leaf Data currently supports state cannabis program operations that cumulatively generate $722 million in taxes.

Akerna currently has two bids pending for the Leaf Data platform and projects a growth opportunity in three additional states and 10-20 countries in the next two years.

“We are excited to launch our next generation of Leaf Data Systems in Utah. Closing the data loop and elevating tagging technology sets a new standard for government regulation with greater transparency and accountability, while providing cannabis licensees an affordable, secure and intuitive supply chain compliance framework,” Akerna CEO Jessica Billingsley said in a statement. 

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Jessica Billingsley Seed-To-Sale UtahCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KERN)

30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 20, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 19, 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 16, 2019
'Setting The Standard For Product Safety': Akerna's CEO Talks Cannabis Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
see all

Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands

Many CBD companies continue to report issues with payment processing as well as maintaining a bank account. The issue has also been discussed in the U.S. ... read more

Hound Labs Raises $30M To Advance Manufacturing Of First Dual Marijuana, Alcohol Breathalyzer

The first dual alcohol and marijuana breathalyzer manufacturer, Hound Labs Inc., announced Tuesday the closing of a $30-million Series D financing ... read more

Wilfred Pre-Rolls: It's time To Run With The Big Dogs

When it comes to hustling weed, nobody does it better than Snoop Dogg. Aside from being one of the greatest rappers of all time, he’s also one of the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Emerald Health Therapeutics Discloses Q2 Sales Of $5.1M

VIVO Cannabis Discloses Five-Fold Revenue Increase In Q2