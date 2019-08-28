Market Overview

This New Company Seeks To Help Cannabis Growers By Providing Ready-To-Flower Clones
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 28, 2019 2:52pm   Comments
The majority of legal cannabis strains we encounter nowadays have genetics rooted in the illicit market. Why does this matter?

Well, most of these genetic lines were intended for secret grows; not to be grown at an industrial scale. Seeking to address this issue, Klonetics, a cannabis nursery and genetics company, is launching a breeders program that will help growers fight crop loss due to pests, mold, and disease, ultimately attempting to increase the quality of the final product.

In this mission, Klonetics has partnered with the prolific cannabis breeders Brothers Grimm Seeds, Karma Genetics and Sonic Seeds, the breeders of popular strains like Cinderella99, Headbanger, and UK Pineapple, to create genetics that boast stronger “immune systems” and customizable cannabinoid content. This should allow licensed producers to take the vegetative period off-site, resulting in significant cost savings, the company told Benzinga.

David Brough, CEO of Klonetics, said the company is building a facility to supply LPs with ready-to-flower clones from a catalog of strains of some of the world best and most sought-after strains.

“We foresee a future where cultivators save money and space by using experts for their cloning and genetics needs. Klonetics believes that stronger, virus-free and customizable genetics, plantlets and clones are the keys to better consumer experience," he said.

Posted-In: Brothers Grimm Seeds Cinderella99 David Brough Headbanger Karma GeneticsCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

